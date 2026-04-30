PGA Works gives HBCU golf programs a national championship stage

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship presented by Chase and Kohler begins Monday, May 3, at The Park. The event brings together golf programs from minority-serving institutions across the country.

It also gives athletes a look beyond competition.

The championship was created in 1986 to highlight underserved and underrepresented college golf programs. Its mission also includes exposing student-athletes to careers in the business of golf.

That makes this week about more than birdies, bogeys and trophies.

North Carolina A&T State University enters as the defending women’s champion. The Aggies won last year’s title at Whistling Straits in dramatic fashion.

A 15-shot final-round lead disappeared in difficult conditions. Then Polina Marina made a clutch birdie on the 18th hole. That gave North Carolina A&T a one-shot win over Howard University.

Now the Aggies return with a chance to defend their title.

“Our team is thrilled to come back and defend, but we know there’s extra pressure in doing that,” North Carolina A&T coach Mesha Levister said.

PGA Works brings full-circle HBCU moment

The PGA Works event also carries a personal HBCU connection through Clay Myers.

Myers is the Head PGA Professional at The Park. He also played in the 2011 championship while attending Jackson State University.

That experience helped shape his future.

Myers said a conversation with then-PGA Golf Club general manager Bill Cioffoletti pushed him toward becoming a PGA Member. He later played professionally and appeared on Golf Channel’s “Big Break The Palm Beaches.”

When his playing career changed direction, Myers moved into the business side of golf.

Now he gets to host the same event that once helped guide him.

“It will be a full-circle moment for me,” Myers said.

He wants today’s players to see golf as more than a playing opportunity.

“Whenever you want to come on this business side, there’s an opportunity for you,” Myers said.

HBCU teams chase another title run

North Carolina A&T will lean on senior Ekaterina Prokhorova. She earned 36-hole medalist honors last year. She has also finished in the top five in seven straight tournaments.

Senior Tori Mouton is another key piece for the Aggies.

Texas A&M International returns after winning last year’s men’s Division II title. Fayetteville State finished second in that division.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff will not defend its Division I title. The HBCU program won the SWAC and will compete in the NCAA tournament instead.