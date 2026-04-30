Howard adds former NBA-All Star as president of basketball ops

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall is taking on a new role at the HBCU level.

Wall has been named president of basketball operations at Howard University, adding NBA experience to one of the top programs in Black college basketball. He will work alongside head coach Kenny Blakeney and general manager Daniel Marks.

Role expands after January visit

Wall’s involvement with the program began earlier this year.

On Jan. 31, he served as “Captain of the Day” when Howard hosted Norfolk State at Burr Gymnasium. During that visit, Wall expressed interest in eventually working in basketball operations.

That conversation led to his current role with the program.

Responsibilities include recruiting, NIL strategy

Wall has already started working with the team in several areas.

His responsibilities include evaluating recruits and transfer portal targets, assisting with roster construction, and helping shape the program’s NIL strategy. He is also expected to support player development and provide mentorship.

Howard building on recent success

Howard enters this next phase with strong momentum.

The Bison finished last season 24-11 overall and 11-3 in MEAC play. They averaged 77.8 points per game and allowed 69.1, finishing with a +8.6 scoring margin.

The team shot 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range while averaging 16.1 assists per game. Defensively, Howard averaged 8.3 steals per game.

The program also won its first NCAA Tournament game in school history this season.

Key contributors return from 24-win team

Several players played key roles in Howard’s success.

Bryce Harris led the team with 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Cedric Taylor III added 17.2 points per game.

Cam Gillus averaged 10.8 points and led the team in assists while shooting nearly 40% from three-point range. Ose Okojie contributed 10.7 points per game and shot 55.5% from the field.

Wall brings NBA experience to HBCU program

Wall retired in August after an 11-year NBA career. He averaged 18.7 points and 8.9 assists and earned five All-Star selections.

He spent most of his career with the Washington Wizards, where he became one of the franchise’s top players. His best season came in 2016-17 when he averaged 23.1 points and 10.7 assists.

Part of growing trend in college basketball

Wall joins a growing number of NBA players taking on roles with college programs.

Stephen Curry has worked with Davidson, and Trae Young has supported Oklahoma in similar capacities. Wall’s move is notable as it involves an HBCU program.

Looking ahead

Howard has established itself as a consistent contender in the MEAC.

With Wall now involved in basketball operations, the program adds another layer of experience as it looks to build on recent success.