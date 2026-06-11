How to watch HBCU women on Thursday at NCAA Track Championship

The women take center stage Thursday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on ESPN2, and several HBCU athletes will be competing for a chance to advance to national championship finals in Eugene, Oregon.
Howard University leads the way with four entries, while Florida A&M and Southern will also be represented on the track during semifinal competition at historic Hayward Field.
Here’s everything HBCU fans need to know about when and where to watch Thursday’s action. All times are listed in Eastern Time.
Howard and Florida A&M Open the Night in the 4×100 Relay
The first HBCU event of the evening comes in the women’s 4×100-meter relay semifinal.
Howard and Florida A&M both qualified for the NCAA Championships and will be looking to secure a place in Saturday’s national final.
Women’s 4×100 Relay Semifinal
Schools: Howard, Florida A&M
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Southern’s Tashina Alase Chases a Spot in the National Final
Southern University hurdler Tashina Alase will represent the Jaguars in the women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinal.
Alase enters the national championships after running one of the fastest times in HBCU track this season and will look to punch her ticket to Saturday’s final.
Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal
Athlete: Tashina Alase (Southern)
Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Howard Duo Takes Aim at 400-Meter Hurdles Final
Howard’s Aniya Woodruff and Cenaiya Billups have been among the nation’s top hurdlers all season.
Billups enters Eugene after breaking the Howard school record, while Woodruff qualified with a personal-best performance. Both Bison stars will attempt to advance to Saturday night’s championship race.
Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal
Athletes: Aniya Woodruff, Cenaiya Billups (Howard)
Time: 10:14 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Yahnari Lyons Looks to Advance in the 200 Meters
Howard sprinter Yahnari Lyons closes out the evening’s individual events for HBCU competitors.
The Georgia native earned her NCAA Championship berth after running a season-best 22.72 seconds and now has an opportunity to compete for a national title.
Women’s 200-Meter Semifinal
Athlete: Yahnari Lyons (Howard)
Time: 10:29 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Thursday HBCU Viewing Guide
|Time (ET)
|Event
|HBCU Athlete/School
|Network
|8:05 p.m.
|Women’s 4×100 Relay Semifinal
|Howard, Florida A&M
|ESPN2
|9:08 p.m.
|Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal
|Tashina Alase (Southern)
|ESPN2
|10:14 p.m.
|Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal
|Aniya Woodruff, Cenaiya Billups (Howard)
|ESPN2
|10:29 p.m.
|Women’s 200-Meter Semifinal
|Yahnari Lyons (Howard)
|ESPN2
How to Watch NCAA Track and Field Championships
Thursday’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships coverage airs on ESPN2 beginning with the women’s 4×100 relay semifinal and continuing through the evening’s track events.
Fans can watch Howard, Florida A&M and Southern athletes compete live from Hayward Field as they pursue national championship opportunities and All-America honors.
The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships continue through Saturday, June 13, in Eugene, Oregon.