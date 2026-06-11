How to watch HBCU women on Thursday at NCAA Track Championship

The women take center stage Thursday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on ESPN2, and several HBCU athletes will be competing for a chance to advance to national championship finals in Eugene, Oregon.

Howard University leads the way with four entries, while Florida A&M and Southern will also be represented on the track during semifinal competition at historic Hayward Field.

Here’s everything HBCU fans need to know about when and where to watch Thursday’s action. All times are listed in Eastern Time.

Howard and Florida A&M Open the Night in the 4×100 Relay

The first HBCU event of the evening comes in the women’s 4×100-meter relay semifinal.

Howard and Florida A&M both qualified for the NCAA Championships and will be looking to secure a place in Saturday’s national final.

Women’s 4×100 Relay Semifinal

Schools: Howard, Florida A&M

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Southern’s Tashina Alase Chases a Spot in the National Final

Southern University hurdler Tashina Alase will represent the Jaguars in the women’s 100-meter hurdles semifinal.

Alase enters the national championships after running one of the fastest times in HBCU track this season and will look to punch her ticket to Saturday’s final.

Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

Athlete: Tashina Alase (Southern)

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Howard Duo Takes Aim at 400-Meter Hurdles Final

Howard’s Aniya Woodruff and Cenaiya Billups have been among the nation’s top hurdlers all season.

Billups enters Eugene after breaking the Howard school record, while Woodruff qualified with a personal-best performance. Both Bison stars will attempt to advance to Saturday night’s championship race.

Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal

Athletes: Aniya Woodruff, Cenaiya Billups (Howard)

Time: 10:14 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Yahnari Lyons Looks to Advance in the 200 Meters

Howard sprinter Yahnari Lyons closes out the evening’s individual events for HBCU competitors.

The Georgia native earned her NCAA Championship berth after running a season-best 22.72 seconds and now has an opportunity to compete for a national title.

Women’s 200-Meter Semifinal

Athlete: Yahnari Lyons (Howard)

Time: 10:29 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Thursday HBCU Viewing Guide

Time (ET) Event HBCU Athlete/School Network 8:05 p.m. Women’s 4×100 Relay Semifinal Howard, Florida A&M ESPN2 9:08 p.m. Women’s 100-Meter Hurdles Semifinal Tashina Alase (Southern) ESPN2 10:14 p.m. Women’s 400-Meter Hurdles Semifinal Aniya Woodruff, Cenaiya Billups (Howard) ESPN2 10:29 p.m. Women’s 200-Meter Semifinal Yahnari Lyons (Howard) ESPN2

How to Watch NCAA Track and Field Championships

Thursday’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships coverage airs on ESPN2 beginning with the women’s 4×100 relay semifinal and continuing through the evening’s track events.

Fans can watch Howard, Florida A&M and Southern athletes compete live from Hayward Field as they pursue national championship opportunities and All-America honors.

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships continue through Saturday, June 13, in Eugene, Oregon.