Mississippi Valley State officially tabs Mike Davis as coach

Mississippi Valley State University has named longtime Division I coach Mike Davis as the 13th head coach of its men’s basketball program, Director of Athletics Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson announced.

Davis brings more than three decades of coaching experience and a proven track record of success at the highest levels of college basketball. His hiring signals a new era for the Delta Devils as the program looks to rebuild and compete in the SWAC.

A proven winner with national experience

Davis arrives in Itta Bena with over 35 years of coaching experience, including 24 seasons as a head coach. During that time, he led teams to 14 postseason appearances and recorded nine 20-win seasons.

He holds a career record of 412-360 and has posted winning seasons in 15 of his 24 years as a head coach. His résumé includes stops at Indiana, UAB, Texas Southern, and Detroit Mercy.

“His experience, leadership, and championship pedigree make him the right person to lead our program,” said Dr. Shields-Gadson. “He understands how to win and how to develop student-athletes.”

NCAA Tournament success and historic run at Indiana

Davis is best known for his time at Indiana, where he succeeded Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight. In 2002, he led the Hoosiers to the NCAA National Championship game and a share of the Big Ten title.

He guided Indiana to five postseason appearances and opened his tenure with three straight 20-win seasons. His teams also performed well in March, posting a 7-4 NCAA Tournament record.

Championship pedigree in the SWAC

Davis made a major impact at Texas Southern, where he built one of the SWAC’s most dominant programs. Over six seasons, he posted a 115-89 record and an impressive 88-20 mark in conference play.

His teams won four regular-season titles and four SWAC Tournament championships. They also advanced to four NCAA Tournaments, including a First Four victory in 2018.

Davis earned multiple SWAC Coach of the Year honors and Conference USA Coach of the Year recognition during his career.

Developing talent on and off the court

Beyond wins and championships, Davis has built a reputation for developing players and prioritizing academics. His UAB program recorded four consecutive semesters with a perfect APR score.

At Detroit Mercy, he coached his son Antoine Davis, one of the top scorers in NCAA history. Antoine finished his career with 3,664 points and set the all-time record for three-pointers made.

A new chapter for Mississippi Valley State basketball

Davis most recently served as an assistant coach at Memphis from 2024 to 2026. Now, he takes over a Mississippi Valley State program looking to regain its footing in the SWAC.

“I am honored and excited to lead this program,” Davis said. “We will build a culture of discipline, toughness, and success. Our goal is to compete for championships and represent this university with pride.”

With Davis at the helm, Mississippi Valley State aims to usher in a new era built on experience, structure, and a championship mindset.