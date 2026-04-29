HBCU names twins Valedictorian and Salutatorian

As Cheyney University prepares for graduation, a pair of twin sisters is making history at the nation’s oldest HBCU.

Tia and Jasmin Criss, seniors at Cheyney University, will graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian — a moment they say still feels unreal.

“It’s sort of surreal,” Tia Criss told CBS News Philadelphia. “We weren’t trying to achieve valedictorian or salutatorian — it just happened that way.”

Born just three minutes apart, the sisters didn’t enter college focused on class rankings. Instead, they leaned on consistency, discipline, and each other — and it paid off.

“When they told us, we were shocked,” Jasmin Criss told CBS News Philadelphia. “We didn’t know we were top contenders.”

A foundation built in Philadelphia

The Criss twins are graduates of Philadelphia High School for Girls, where they began building the academic habits that would carry them to the top of their class.

They credit their parents for instilling the discipline and mindset needed to succeed.

Outside the classroom, both sisters share a love for tennis and badminton. But their success runs deeper than academics or athletics — it’s rooted in belief and support.

“Tia and I weren’t sure of ourselves — weren’t sure we could do it,” Jasmin said. “I was happy they took a chance and saw potential in me.”

Cheyney leadership celebrates their journey

University leaders say the twins represent the best of what an HBCU education can produce.

“This is the product of working hard — dedication,” Associate Dean of Students Dr. Lakiyah Chambers told the news outlet. “You see that in the Criss twins. It is an amazing story.”

Their journey reflects both perseverance and the power of community — two hallmarks of the HBCU experience.

Driven by purpose, grounded in family

Despite their shared success, the twins are carving out different career paths.

Tia plans to enter the insurance industry, following in her mother’s footsteps.

“I like the analytical and risk assessment of it,” she said.

Jasmin, on the other hand, sees her future in marketing or fashion.

“I know she’s analytical — I’m more creative,” Jasmin said.

Their bond has remained strong throughout their academic journey, fueled by what they describe as “friendly competition.”

“We were always happy for each other,” Jasmin said. “When we found out, it was like, ‘Dang, she finally won.’”

Honoring their father’s legacy

The milestone comes with both pride and emotion.

Their father, Lynn Criss III, passed away in March. The sisters say they carry his memory with them as they reach this moment.

They believe he would be proud of what they’ve accomplished together.

What’s next after Cheyney

The journey doesn’t stop at graduation.

After commencement on May 9, Tia and Jasmin will remain close to home as they begin an MBA program at West Chester University this fall.

From Cheyney University to the next chapter, the Criss twins continue to represent the excellence, resilience, and unity that define the HBCU experience.