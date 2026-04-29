HBCU reverses course on controversial republican politician

South Carolina State University will no longer have Pamela Evette serve as its Spring Commencement speaker after student protests turned the HBCU ceremony into a statewide political flashpoint.

SC State President Alexander Conyers announced Wednesday evening that the university had decided “to move in a different direction” for commencement. The decision came after multiple student protests over Evette’s selection. WIS first reported the update Wednesday evening.

Evette, the lieutenant governor of South Carolina, had been scheduled to speak at commencement next week. Her selection drew immediate pushback from students who objected to her political positions, support for President Donald Trump, and recent comments about diversity, equity and inclusion.

The backlash intensified after Evette posted a video responding to critics. In that video, she referred to “woke mobs” and said she would not back down from efforts to eliminate DEI on college campuses.

By Wednesday morning, Evette was still saying she planned to speak.

She held a virtual press conference defending the invitation. Evette said SC State invited her months ago. She also said her speech was already written and would focus on her family story, business career, and the value of hard work.

Pamela Evette said she was invited

Evette said she was asked to speak through official channels and was happy to accept.

She said her address would not be a campaign speech. Instead, she said it would focus on being the granddaughter of immigrants, growing up with a father who worked as a tool-and-die maker, and building a business career before entering politics.

Evette also argued that college campuses should welcome opposing views. During that press conference, she repeatedly referenced Charlie Kirk while discussing free speech, campus protests, and political disagreement.

That pushed the controversy beyond one commencement speaker.

The issue became a broader debate over whether the state’s only public HBCU should use commencement as a stage for a politician whose recent comments had directly criticized DEI.

South Carolina State cites safety

Conyers said SC State’s original intent was to bring graduates a speaker whose professional journey could offer “practical insight and inspiration” as they prepare to enter the workforce.

But he also acknowledged the university had reconsidered.

“Out of an abundance of caution for safety and with careful consideration, the university has decided to move in a different direction for this Spring Commencement,” Conyers said in a statement.

Conyers also thanked Evette for accepting the invitation and for her willingness to engage with students.

SC State did not close the door on Evette appearing on campus later. Conyers said the university would welcome her back to engage with students, faculty and staff “in a constructive manner” outside of the celebratory nature of commencement.

HBCU protest changes outcome

The decision marks a clear win for students who organized against the appearance.

It also shows how quickly commencement can become a cultural battleground. At an HBCU, the speaker is not just a formality. That person stands in front of graduates, families, faculty, and alumni at one of the most meaningful moments of the academic year.

For many South Carolina State students, Evette’s comments made that impossible.

The next question is who SC State will choose now.