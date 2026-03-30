North Carolina A&T loses top scorer to portal after historic freshman season

Lewis Walker Jr., is the latest and greatest loss for North Carolina A&T in the transfer portal. Walker Jr. is entering the portal after a standout freshman season, according to multiple sources.

Walker’s move is a major offseason blow for the Aggies. He was not just productive. He was one of the best freshmen in program history.

The redshirt freshman became the engine of the offense in 2025-26. He scored at all three levels and handled heavy minutes. Walker also produced with impressive efficiency for a young player.

A record-setting freshman season

Walker averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 50.8 percent from the field. He also hit 36.7 percent from three and 86.2 percent from the foul line.

His scoring average was the highest by a freshman in school history. His 548 total points also set the Aggies’ freshman single-season record.

That mark broke a record held by Joe Binion for 46 years. Binion scored 418 points as a freshman. Walker passed him on Feb. 7 against Campbell at Corbett Sports Center.

Walker’s 548 points also rank as the 10th-best single-season total in program history. He came within two points of becoming the eighth Aggie to score 550 in a season.

He also set freshman records for field goals made, field goals attempted, free throws made, free throws attempted, free throw percentage and minutes played.

Awards and big-game production

Walker piled up honors during his first season in Greensboro. BoxToRow named him HBCU Rookie of the Year. That outlet also placed him on its HBCU All-American team.

HoopsHD.com named him CAA Rookie of the Year and first-team All-CAA. The CAA itself named him third-team All-CAA and put him on the all-rookie team.

Walker ranked near the top of the league in several categories. He finished second in field goal percentage. He was also second in free throw attempts and free throws made.

He finished third in free throw percentage. He ranked sixth in total points scored and ninth in minutes per game. Nationally, he finished 18th in free throws made and 37th in free throw attempts.

Walker scored 30 or more points twice. He dropped 33 points in a loss at William & Mary on Jan. 15. He matched that total in a win over Towson on Jan. 24. He also scored 20 or more points in 12 games.

North Carolina A&T faces a bigger challenge

Walker’s departure leaves North Carolina A&T with a huge hole in its lineup. The transfer portal was already creating questions for the roster. This move makes those questions even bigger.

Head coach Monté Ross made clear how much Walker meant to the program.

“I can for another 20 minutes and gush about him,” Ross said. “That’s how good I think he is as a person, let alone as a basketball player, which everybody sees. But people don’t get to see him behind the scenes. They don’t get a chance to see how he is as a person.”

Now the Aggies must replace their top scorer. That is never easy. It is especially hard when that player looked like a future star.