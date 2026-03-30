PGA Tour card on deck for HBCU alumnus

Howard University alumnus Gregory Odom Jr. has officially played his way from the HBCU circuit to the PGA Tour. A regular competitor on the APGA and Korn Ferry Tours, Odom delivered a standout performance at qualifying school, securing his PGA TOUR Americas card for the 2026 season. He finished the tournament at 16-under par, earning exemption into all 15 events on the tour schedule.

Odom made his mark early as Howard University’s top golfer. He even earned an invitation to compete in the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Invitational while still a student. It was an opportunity that highlighted his rising potential on a national stage.

In 2022, on the eve of his PGA Tour debut, Odom helped lead Howard to victory at the PGA Works Collegiate Championship. The competition is widely regarded as the HBCU national championship. He also captured medalist honors, successfully defending the individual title he had won the previous year. The achievement came shortly after Howard reinstated its golf program following a 40-year hiatus.

That revival was fueled in part by a transformative gift from NBA star Stephen Curry and guided by veteran head coach Sam Puryear. Since returning, Howard has established itself as a dominant force, capturing conference titles and earning multiple NCAA Regional appearances. It has transitioned competition to the Northeast Conference.

Odom’s success at Q-School marks another major step toward the PGA Tour’s highest level. With multiple wins on the APGA Tour and consistent appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour, he has steadily built a résumé that positions him for a breakthrough.

Competing at TPC Houston’s Pecan Course in Houston, Texas, the Dallas native delivered two strong rounds to finish fifth overall. That put him comfortably inside the top eight needed to secure full status for the 2026 PGA TOUR Americas season.