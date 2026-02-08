HBCU freshman star breaks 45-year-old school record

Few HBCU basketball programs have a history extensive as North Carolina A&T, and Lewis Walker is already writing his name in the book.



On February 7, 2026, Lewis Walker delivered one of those moments, rewriting the HBCU’s record book with games still left to play. Walker surpassed a freshman scoring mark that had stood for more than four decades. The achievement came during NC A&T latest contest. Walker scored 17 points, pushing his season total to 421. That number moved him past Joe Binion’s freshman record of 418 points, set during the 1980–81 season. Within the modern CAA era, few accomplishments carry more weight for the program.

The Weight of Joe Binion’s Legacy

Any record tied to Joe Binion holds special meaning at NC A&T. Binion stands as one of the most decorated players in school history and remains a benchmark for greatness. His resume shaped the foundation of HBCU basketball program long before the transition into the Coastal Athletic Association.

Binion earned MEAC Player of the Year honors three times and claimed Outstanding Player awards in the conference tournament twice. He also helped guide NC A&T to its first three NCAA Tournament appearances. Those teams defined an era and set expectations that still echo inside Corbett Sports Center.

Statistically, Binion’s dominance remains unmatched. He leads NC A&T in career points with 2,143, rebounds with 1,257, and field goals made with 837. He also ranks top ten in free throws made, steals, and blocked shots. Only 120 players in NCAA history have recorded 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career, and Binion is one of them. For a freshman to break one of his records signals something significant.

A Freshman Thriving for NC A&T

Walker’s moment came naturally, almost inevitably. The redshirt freshman from Winston-Salem, North Carolina scored 17 points on February 7, 2026 to push his season total to 421 points, eclipsing Binion’s freshman mark. It happened not as a fluke or a chase, but as part of a season defined by consistency and poise. Through the grind of CAA play, Walker has looked anything but new to the stage. His scoring record now stands as the highest single season total by a freshman in NC A&T history, a remarkable achievement within the competitive Coastal Athletic Association.

Recognition has followed. Walker has been named CAA Rookie of the Week twice, an affirmation of his impact across the Coastal conference. On January 26, 2026, the Coastal Athletic Association named him its top rookie after a dominant stretch in which he averaged 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. His efficiency stood out even more than the raw numbers. He shot 50 percent from the field, 61.5 percent from three point range, and 94.7 percent from the free throw line. Earlier in the season, Walker announced himself with authority against a familiar rival. On December 6, 2025, he recorded his first career double double with 18 points and 14 rebounds in a 69-54 road win over North Carolina Central. That performance earned him his first weekly honor from the Coastal Athletic Association, as he was named CAA Men’s Rookie of the Week.

HBCU legacy being written

As the season continues, Walker ranks among the CAA’s top performers. He sits fifth in the Coastal in scoring at 19.1 points per game. He also ranks fourth in field goal percentage at 50.6 percent and leads the conference in free throw shooting at 86.7 percent. Beyond scoring, Walker contributes across the box score. He averages 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, giving NC A&T stability on both ends of the floor.



Breaking a Joe Binion record is never ordinary at North Carolina A&T. Doing so as a freshman elevates the achievement at this HBCU. Lewis Walker has not only met expectations. He has reshaped them. With games still remaining, Walker’s season continues to build. His place in NC A&T history, however, is already secure. The Coastal Athletic Association has found one of its next stars, and the Aggies have discovered a cornerstone for the future.