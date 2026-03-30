Kentucky basketball to hire Mo Williams, per report

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Basketball is set to add NBA champ and Jackson State head coach Mo Williams after landing his son.

According to multiple reports on Monday, March 30, Williams is expected to join Kentucky as an assistant coach. The move comes just days after his son, Mason Williams, committed to the program.

It’s a significant development for both Kentucky and Jackson State. It also reflects a growing trend in college basketball — pairing elite recruits with familiar coaching ties.

Father-son connection drives move

Mason Williams, a four-star guard in the 2026 class, recently committed to Kentucky after reopening his recruitment. The 6-foot-2 point guard had previously pledged to play for his father at Jackson State.

Now, instead of coaching against his son’s competition, Mo Williams will help guide him at one of college basketball’s premier programs.

That matters.

Mason is ranked just outside the top 100 nationally and is considered one of the top point guards in his class. He had offers from programs like Ole Miss, Memphis, Washington and Texas Tech.

Kentucky didn’t just land a recruit. It added an assistant with NBA and D1 coaching experience.

Mo Williams brings NBA pedigree

Williams isn’t just a proud father. He’s a proven basketball mind with deep NBA roots.

A former NBA All-Star and champion, Williams played 13 seasons in the league. He was a key piece on the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship team alongside LeBron James.

That level of experience carries weight in recruiting and player development.

Kentucky is betting that his NBA background will resonate with players chasing professional careers. It also adds credibility in a locker room filled with future pros.

Impact on Jackson State

This move leaves a major question in Jackson, Mississippi.

Jackson State now faces uncertainty after a 12-21 season in 2026. Williams compiled a 56-74 overall record in four seasons, including a strong 47-25 mark in SWAC play.

The program had been building around his leadership and recruiting pipeline.

Now, it must regroup quickly.

Bigger picture for Kentucky Basketball

This isn’t just about adding an assistant. It’s about positioning.

Kentucky Basketball continues to evolve in a landscape shaped by recruiting battles, NIL and family-driven decisions. Bringing in Mo Williams strengthens its appeal on multiple fronts.



It also signals something bigger.

Kentucky just added a coach that has already run two D1 HBCU programs. That experience figures to help the staff while it allows Williams to land players he might not at Jackson State.

And in today’s game, that might matter just as much as talent.