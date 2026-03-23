SWAC Sunday Baseball Recap: March 22

SWAC baseball action on Sunday, March 22 delivered offense, momentum swings, and key conference positioning as teams continue early-season play. Texas Southern, Grambling State, and Jackson State all posted convincing wins, while Florida A&M and Alabama State secured important conference victories.

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s games, including key innings, locations, and pitching decisions.

Florida A&M 11, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 5

Location: Pine Bluff, AR

Florida A&M used a late offensive surge to pull away from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a game that was competitive early.

UAPB struck first with a three-run second inning, but FAMU responded quickly. The Rattlers took control in the third and fourth innings, scoring two runs in each frame to flip the game.

The true difference came late. Florida A&M exploded for four runs in the ninth inning, putting the game out of reach.

Key Inning: 9th (FAMU adds insurance)

9th (FAMU adds insurance) Final: FAMU 11, UAPB 5

Texas Southern 9, Mississippi Valley State 3

Location: MacGregor Park, Houston, TX

Texas Southern set the tone early and never looked back in a dominant home performance.

The Tigers jumped out with three runs in the first inning, immediately putting Mississippi Valley State on its heels. Texas Southern continued to apply pressure, adding runs in four separate innings, including a three-run sixth inning that sealed the game.

Winning Pitcher: Justin Mays

Justin Mays Losing Pitcher: Lucas Valencia

Lucas Valencia Key Innings: 1st and 6th

Texas Southern’s balanced offense and steady pitching extended their strong conference start.

Alabama State 5, Southern 2

Location: Montgomery, AL

Alabama State relied on timely scoring and strong pitching to defeat Southern.

The Hornets broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run fourth inning, which proved to be the difference. They added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Southern threatened late, scoring in the ninth, but Alabama State’s bullpen held firm.

Winning Pitcher: Trey Power (3-2)

Trey Power (3-2) Losing Pitcher: Quincy Thornton (0-3)

Quincy Thornton (0-3) Save: Zane Baltz (2)

Zane Baltz (2) Key Inning: 4th

Grambling State 13, Alabama A&M 3 (7 innings)

Location: Grambling, LA

Grambling State delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day, ending the game early via run rule.

The Tigers jumped ahead with a three-run first inning, then broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning. They added another three runs in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Key Innings: 1st, 3rd, and 4th

1st, 3rd, and 4th Final: Grambling 13, Alabama A&M 3 (7 innings)

Grambling’s offense was efficient, scoring 13 runs on just eight hits.

Jackson State 15, Prairie View A&M 4 (7 innings)

Location: Jackson, MS

Jackson State used explosive middle innings to cruise past Prairie View A&M.

After a scoreless first inning, Jackson State erupted for four runs in the second and followed it with three runs in the third. The biggest blow came in the fifth inning, where the Tigers plated five runs to put the game out of reach.

Winning Pitcher: Jayden Lopez (3-1)

Jayden Lopez (3-1) Losing Pitcher: Kamar Dove (0-4)

Kamar Dove (0-4) Key Innings: 2nd and 5th

Jackson State’s offensive depth was on full display in the run-rule victory.

School Conf CPct. Overall Pct. Streak Bethune-Cookman 6-0 1.000 17-7 .708 W3 Texas Southern 5-1 .833 10-8 .556 W3 Grambling State 5-1 .833 8-14 .364 W3 Florida A&M 4-2 .667 9-13 .409 W2 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-2 .667 9-16 .360 L2 Alabama State 3-3 .500 11-11 .500 W2 Jackson State 3-3 .500 12-13 .480 W2 Southern 2-4 .333 7-15 .318 L2 Alabama A&M 2-4 .333 7-17 .292 L5 Prairie View A&M 1-5 .167 5-17 .227 L2 Alcorn State 1-5 .167 4-19 .174 L3 Mississippi Valley State 0-6 .000 3-16 .158 L7

Key Takeaways from Sunday’s SWAC Action

Texas Southern and Grambling State continue to surge near the top of the standings.

continue to surge near the top of the standings. Florida A&M is quietly building momentum with another conference win.

is quietly building momentum with another conference win. Jackson State’s offense showed breakout potential in a dominant win.

showed breakout potential in a dominant win. Mississippi Valley State remains winless in conference play.

SWAC baseball continues to take shape as teams battle for early positioning heading into the heart of conference play.