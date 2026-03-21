NIL difference between Florida and HBCU opponent as staggering as score

The NCAA Tournament game between Florida and HBCU champion Prairie View A&M showcased a massive NIL gap.



Florida dominated the matchup from start to finish. The Gators cruised to a 114-55 victory in Tampa. They scored a staggering 64 points in the paint. Prairie View had no answers for their size. The Gators out-rebounded the Panthers 54 to 20.



This was certainly David versus Goliath. But it was also rich versus poor.

No NIL for HBCU

Prairie View A&M operates without a payroll. Head coach Byron Smith recently spoke with Donal Ware of BoxToRow. Smith made his financial reality incredibly clear.



“I want to be clear — we’re not paying one player on our team,” Smith said.



He relies entirely on faith and hard work.



“The biggest NIL we have going for us is Jesus Christ,” Smith added. “If I ever doubted that God was real, then by what happened this year with this basketball team — he’s as real as the sun is shining out there right now in Tampa. He’s had his hand on his program and these young people”.



Smith praised his roster’s blue-collar character. He called players like Corey Dunning and Lance Williams “every day guys”. During the game, he even joked about needing help from the Lord.

Florida: The Rich Forced To Get Richer

Now look over at the Florida sideline. The Gators operate in a completely different financial universe.



According to Sports Illustrated, Florida needed more than $10 million to build this title-caliber roster. College basketball is changing rapidly. The transfer portal is a lucrative business. A Florida native guard surprisingly left for a $2 million Kentucky payday.



The urgency for Florida was real. They had to retain massive big men. Players like 6-foot-10 Rueben Chinyelu and 7-foot-1 Micah Handlogten command top dollar. The program also lured elite portal targets like Xaivian Lee.



Florida coach Todd Golden had tough conversations with top donors. He needed serious cash to keep stars like Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon.



“If we want to make sure we’re in position to possibly get back to making a deep run in this tournament, this is what was out there. This is what our guys could have gotten,” Golden stated.



The on-court talent disparity was jarring.

Florida paid millions to keep its elite frontcourt intact. Prairie View A&M paid absolutely nothing for its roster. Yet, Smith remains fiercely proud of his tough squad. The Panthers won a SWAC championship anyway. They made history on pure grit.

But the 59-point blowout tells a harsh truth. Heart and hustle are incredible traits. However, ten million dollars buys a lot of rebounds.