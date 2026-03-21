Home » Latest News » SWAC Saturday Baseball Recap: March 21

SWAC Saturday Baseball Recap: March 21

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Tolly Carr

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Tolly Carr

March 21, 2026

SWAC Baseball

Several SWAC baseball series continued Saturday with a mix of high-scoring games and a doubleheader sweep.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State (Game 1)

Bethune-Cookman earned a 12-2 win over Alcorn State after breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth inning. The Wildcats controlled the pace late to secure the conference victory.

Winning pitcher: Edwin Sanchez (5-1)
Losing pitcher: Kayden Sutton (1-4)

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State (Game 2)

Bethune-Cookman completed the doubleheader sweep with a 14-3 victory, highlighted by a six-run sixth inning. The Wildcats’ offense stayed consistent throughout the game.

Winning pitcher: Tanner Boccabello (2-0)
Losing pitcher: Yoni Castro (0-2)

Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State

Texas Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 11-4 after scoring four runs in the first inning to take early control. The Tigers maintained momentum throughout the game.

Florida A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Florida A&M secured a 7-5 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff by scoring five runs in the seventh inning to rally from behind. The Rattlers delivered timely hitting late.

Winning pitcher: Ryan Young (1-0)
Losing pitcher: Jack Hasten (0-3)
Save: Tanner Walker (1)

Grambling State vs. Alabama A&M

Grambling State dominated Alabama A&M 19-4 in a run-rule game, using a five-run fourth inning to pull away. The Tigers’ offense stayed aggressive throughout.

Winning pitcher: Keyon Guillory (2-0)
Losing pitcher: Edyn Barber (0-4)

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M

Jackson State edged Prairie View A&M 9-8 in a back-and-forth contest, scoring two runs in the ninth inning to secure the win. The Tigers capitalized late to close it out.

Winning pitcher: Kade Walker (4-2)
Losing pitcher: Alejandro Marquez (0-2)



SWAC Baseball Standings

School Conf CPct Overall Pct Streak
Bethune-Cookman6-01.00017-7.708W3
Texas Southern4-1.8009-8.529W2
Arkansas-Pine Bluff4-1.8009-15.375L1
Grambling State4-1.8007-14.333W2
Florida A&M3-2.6008-13.381W1
Southern2-2.5007-13.350W1
Jackson State2-3.40011-13.458W1
Alabama A&M2-3.4007-16.304L4
Alabama State1-3.2509-11.450L2
Prairie View A&M1-3.2505-15.250W1
Alcorn State1-5.1674-19.174L3
Mississippi Valley State0-5.0003-15.167L6

After Saturday’s action, Bethune-Cookman remains undefeated in SWAC play at 6-0 and sits atop the conference standings. Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Grambling State are all tied just behind at 4-1, while Florida A&M rounds out the top five at 3-2.

In the middle of the standings, Southern holds an even 2-2 conference mark, followed by Jackson State and Alabama A&M at 2-3. Alabama State and Prairie View A&M are both 1-3 in conference play, while Alcorn State (1-5) and Mississippi Valley State (0-5) are still looking to climb out of the bottom tier.

Bethune-Cookman also leads the league in overall winning percentage (.708), while several teams continue to battle for early positioning as conference play heats up.

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