SWAC Saturday Baseball Recap: March 21

Several SWAC baseball series continued Saturday with a mix of high-scoring games and a doubleheader sweep.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State (Game 1)
Bethune-Cookman earned a 12-2 win over Alcorn State after breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth inning. The Wildcats controlled the pace late to secure the conference victory.
Winning pitcher: Edwin Sanchez (5-1)
Losing pitcher: Kayden Sutton (1-4)
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State (Game 2)
Bethune-Cookman completed the doubleheader sweep with a 14-3 victory, highlighted by a six-run sixth inning. The Wildcats’ offense stayed consistent throughout the game.
Winning pitcher: Tanner Boccabello (2-0)
Losing pitcher: Yoni Castro (0-2)
Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State
Texas Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 11-4 after scoring four runs in the first inning to take early control. The Tigers maintained momentum throughout the game.
Florida A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Florida A&M secured a 7-5 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff by scoring five runs in the seventh inning to rally from behind. The Rattlers delivered timely hitting late.
Winning pitcher: Ryan Young (1-0)
Losing pitcher: Jack Hasten (0-3)
Save: Tanner Walker (1)
Grambling State vs. Alabama A&M
Grambling State dominated Alabama A&M 19-4 in a run-rule game, using a five-run fourth inning to pull away. The Tigers’ offense stayed aggressive throughout.
Winning pitcher: Keyon Guillory (2-0)
Losing pitcher: Edyn Barber (0-4)
Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M
Jackson State edged Prairie View A&M 9-8 in a back-and-forth contest, scoring two runs in the ninth inning to secure the win. The Tigers capitalized late to close it out.
Winning pitcher: Kade Walker (4-2)
Losing pitcher: Alejandro Marquez (0-2)
SWAC Baseball Standings
|School
|Conf
|CPct
|Overall
|Pct
|Streak
|Bethune-Cookman
|6-0
|1.000
|17-7
|.708
|W3
|Texas Southern
|4-1
|.800
|9-8
|.529
|W2
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|4-1
|.800
|9-15
|.375
|L1
|Grambling State
|4-1
|.800
|7-14
|.333
|W2
|Florida A&M
|3-2
|.600
|8-13
|.381
|W1
|Southern
|2-2
|.500
|7-13
|.350
|W1
|Jackson State
|2-3
|.400
|11-13
|.458
|W1
|Alabama A&M
|2-3
|.400
|7-16
|.304
|L4
|Alabama State
|1-3
|.250
|9-11
|.450
|L2
|Prairie View A&M
|1-3
|.250
|5-15
|.250
|W1
|Alcorn State
|1-5
|.167
|4-19
|.174
|L3
|Mississippi Valley State
|0-5
|.000
|3-15
|.167
|L6
After Saturday’s action, Bethune-Cookman remains undefeated in SWAC play at 6-0 and sits atop the conference standings. Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Grambling State are all tied just behind at 4-1, while Florida A&M rounds out the top five at 3-2.
In the middle of the standings, Southern holds an even 2-2 conference mark, followed by Jackson State and Alabama A&M at 2-3. Alabama State and Prairie View A&M are both 1-3 in conference play, while Alcorn State (1-5) and Mississippi Valley State (0-5) are still looking to climb out of the bottom tier.
Bethune-Cookman also leads the league in overall winning percentage (.708), while several teams continue to battle for early positioning as conference play heats up.