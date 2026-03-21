SWAC Saturday Baseball Recap: March 21

Several SWAC baseball series continued Saturday with a mix of high-scoring games and a doubleheader sweep.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State (Game 1)

Bethune-Cookman earned a 12-2 win over Alcorn State after breaking the game open with four runs in the sixth inning. The Wildcats controlled the pace late to secure the conference victory.

Winning pitcher: Edwin Sanchez (5-1)

Losing pitcher: Kayden Sutton (1-4)

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State (Game 2)

Bethune-Cookman completed the doubleheader sweep with a 14-3 victory, highlighted by a six-run sixth inning. The Wildcats’ offense stayed consistent throughout the game.

Winning pitcher: Tanner Boccabello (2-0)

Losing pitcher: Yoni Castro (0-2)

Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State

Texas Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 11-4 after scoring four runs in the first inning to take early control. The Tigers maintained momentum throughout the game.

Florida A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Florida A&M secured a 7-5 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff by scoring five runs in the seventh inning to rally from behind. The Rattlers delivered timely hitting late.

Winning pitcher: Ryan Young (1-0)

Losing pitcher: Jack Hasten (0-3)

Save: Tanner Walker (1)

Grambling State vs. Alabama A&M

Grambling State dominated Alabama A&M 19-4 in a run-rule game, using a five-run fourth inning to pull away. The Tigers’ offense stayed aggressive throughout.

Winning pitcher: Keyon Guillory (2-0)

Losing pitcher: Edyn Barber (0-4)

Jackson State vs. Prairie View A&M

Jackson State edged Prairie View A&M 9-8 in a back-and-forth contest, scoring two runs in the ninth inning to secure the win. The Tigers capitalized late to close it out.

Winning pitcher: Kade Walker (4-2)

Losing pitcher: Alejandro Marquez (0-2)









SWAC Baseball Standings

School Conf CPct Overall Pct Streak Bethune-Cookman 6-0 1.000 17-7 .708 W3 Texas Southern 4-1 .800 9-8 .529 W2 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4-1 .800 9-15 .375 L1 Grambling State 4-1 .800 7-14 .333 W2 Florida A&M 3-2 .600 8-13 .381 W1 Southern 2-2 .500 7-13 .350 W1 Jackson State 2-3 .400 11-13 .458 W1 Alabama A&M 2-3 .400 7-16 .304 L4 Alabama State 1-3 .250 9-11 .450 L2 Prairie View A&M 1-3 .250 5-15 .250 W1 Alcorn State 1-5 .167 4-19 .174 L3 Mississippi Valley State 0-5 .000 3-15 .167 L6

After Saturday’s action, Bethune-Cookman remains undefeated in SWAC play at 6-0 and sits atop the conference standings. Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Grambling State are all tied just behind at 4-1, while Florida A&M rounds out the top five at 3-2.

In the middle of the standings, Southern holds an even 2-2 conference mark, followed by Jackson State and Alabama A&M at 2-3. Alabama State and Prairie View A&M are both 1-3 in conference play, while Alcorn State (1-5) and Mississippi Valley State (0-5) are still looking to climb out of the bottom tier.

Bethune-Cookman also leads the league in overall winning percentage (.708), while several teams continue to battle for early positioning as conference play heats up.