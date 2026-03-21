Shilo Sanders Returns to Jackson, Performs with Sonic Boom

Shilo Sanders returned to Jackson State for the first time since graduating—and stepped right back into the culture that made him.

Shilo Sanders didn’t need long for it to feel like home again. Back in Jackson, Mississippi for the first time since graduating from Jackson State University, the former Tigers standout stepped on the HBCU campus and immediately felt the connection he never lost.

“Back in Jack Town with it… it’s pretty cool to be back,” Sanders said.

Nearly three years later, the relationships, the energy, and the sense of community were still there.

More Than Just a Visit

Sanders returned as a guest speaker for Jackson State’s P.R.O.M. (Please Return On Monday) Promise event, encouraging high school students to make safe decisions during prom weekend.

But once he got on stage, the moment shifted.

“This is home for you,” a host told him.

“It feels like I’m back at home,” Sanders replied to the host in the VLOG posted on his YouTube page.

That feeling comes from what he built during his time at Jackson State—a network that still feels like family.

“That’s why I love Jackson so much… I’m just nephew out here,” he said.

The Sonic Boom Connection

During his time at JSU, Sanders developed a real connection with the Sonic Boom of the South, especially the drum majors.

He didn’t just watch them—he learned their routines and made those moves part of his own identity, even bringing them with him to Colorado. From pick-six celebrations to his graduation, the influence of the band stayed visible.

“I graduated from Jackson State, so I gotta show love,” he said previously.

Welcome back home, @shilosanders! ??



Shilo Sanders made a special guest appearance for the P.R.O.M. (Please Return On Monday) Promise event hosted by JSU’s Metro Jackson Community Prevention Coalition, encouraging hundreds of high school students to be safe during prom. pic.twitter.com/HxG81Zo2HK — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) March 20, 2026

A Full Circle Moment

That connection came back to life during his return.

Before the event, Shilo Sanders linked up with the Sonic Boom of the South’s drum majors and ran through a few routines, joking about needing to pick up new moves after being away.

“I only know two or three… I’ve been living off those,” he said.

Not long after, he stepped on stage.

With the Sonic Boom behind him, Sanders joined in—performing the same drum major moves he once learned as a student.

“It’s full circle… now I’m out there with them while the band is playing,” he said.

He called the moment one of the most meaningful of his journey.

Why Jackson Still Matters

Sanders’ time at Jackson State helped shape both his career and his perspective.

After transferring from South Carolina, he became part of a historic run at JSU alongside Deion and Shedeur Sanders, finishing his career with five interceptions in two seasons.

But what stayed with him most wasn’t just football.

It was the environment.

“Being at an HBCU… it’s easier to build relationships… everybody treats you like family,” he has said.

That’s why this return felt different.

The Love Never Left

From the crowd to the conversations, Jackson showed the same support Sanders remembered.

“Jackson is a place that always shows love and support,” he said.

And for Sanders, that HBCU connection still goes both ways.

“I always want to reciprocate that.”

Because even now, after everything that’s come since Jackson State…

“This is where it started.”