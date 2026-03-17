Howard University star shows rare pride and loyalty in NIL era

In an era defined by NIL and transfer portal movement, Bryce Harris and Howard University are telling a different story. It’s one rooted in loyalty, growth, and culture. As Howard University returns to the NCAA Tournament, Bryce Harris is at the center of it once again. He’s making his third appearance on college basketball’s biggest stage.



Bryce Harris arrived at Howard University as part of a talented core that included Elijah Hawkins and Steve Settle III. That group helped bring a championship back to the program, reestablishing Howard University as a contender. But like many successful teams in today’s game, roster turnover followed. Hawkins and Settle both transferred after that first title run, chasing new opportunities in the evolving NIL era. Both found them at larger, better resourced schools, and were successful.



Harris made a different choice—he stayed at Howard University and became the foundation of what the program is today.

Loyalty in the transfer portal era

Bryce Harris’ decision to remain at Howard University is what separates his journey. In a time when players move freely and yearly, he leaned into the program that embraced him from day one.



“Howard embraced me first,” Bryce Harris said. “From the program to the yard, to the student body—it’s a culture that makes you proud to wear the jersey.”



That connection has fueled his development. Harris has grown from a young contributor into a leader who understands the expectations that come with representing Howard University. He speaks of a “healthy pressure” that comes from being surrounded by high-achieving students and alumni. It’s a pressure that pushes him to be better both on and off the court.



Now, Bryce Harris is leading Howard University back to the NCAA Tournament, showing what long-term investment in a program can produce.

Bryce Harris cut down the nets in 2024 after a MEAC title. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

HBCU Experience: More Than Basketball

For Bryce Harris, the HBCU experience at Howard University has been transformative. It’s not just about wins or championships—it’s about growth, exposure, and impact.



Howard University’s campus culture, rooted in academic excellence and social awareness, has shaped Bryce Harris into more than an athlete. He points to the pride students take in their studies, their activism, and their engagement in Washington, D.C. as defining elements of the experience.



His teammate Ose Okojie echoed that sentiment, calling his time at Howard University “a blessing” and highlighting the life-changing opportunities that come with attending an HBCU. From building connections to meeting influential figures like then-Vice President Kamala Harris, their journey reflects the broader reach of the HBCU platform.



That’s the power of the HBCU experience—it prepares you for life beyond the game.

Bryce Harris’ Howard University Legacy

As Bryce Harris prepares for his third NCAA Tournament appearance, his legacy at Howard is already secure. In a landscape where continuity is rare, he represents commitment, growth, and belief in an HBCU program.



Howard University has long produced leaders across industries, from cultural icons to political figures. Now, Bryce Harris has added his name to that legacy through basketball.



His journey is a reminder that staying can still matter.



In the modern era of college basketball, Bryce Harris chose Howard University—and in doing so, he helped build something lasting at an HBCU that continues to shape generations.