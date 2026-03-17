HBCU investing in new band instruments, uniforms and more

Jacksonville-based HBCU Edward Waters University is making a major investment in its marching band. It has announcing a renewed push to rebuild and expand its band program with new instruments, new uniforms, and additional academic opportunities for student musicians. The move marks another significant step for the HBCU as it continues to grow its academic and student-life offerings.

Edward Waters announced Monday that it has purchased new brass, woodwind, and percussion instruments to support a credit-bearing marching band. It is also laying the foundation for symphonic/concert and jazz band programs. According to the university, the investment is designed to strengthen music instruction, expand experiential learning opportunities. It also looks provide students with more year-round performance and development opportunities.



EWU said the new equipment will help anchor a more comprehensive band experience that goes beyond game-day performances. University leaders emphasized that the renewed program will focus on learning outcomes, technique development, applied musicianship, and academic instruction as much as performance.

In addition to the new instruments the HBCU has also purchased 100 new uniforms emblazoned with the EWU mark. The uniforms are intended to celebrate the institution’s evolution from Edward Waters College to Edward Waters University while also giving the program a fresh visual identity heading into the 2026-2027 academic year.

The university said the uniforms are designed to reflect both tradition and progress. The thought is to tie the school’s legacy to its current era of institutional growth. The new look, along with marching band performances and the debut of winter and spring concert and jazz performances, is expected to be unveiled during the next academic year.

President A. Zachary Faison Jr. said the investment is about more than appearance or entertainment value.

An Emerging HBCU

“Our goal is to ensure that band students at Edward Waters University are supported not only as performers, but most importantly as learners,” Faison said. “This investment reflects our belief that strong academic instruction, experiential learning, and institutional pride are deeply connected, and it positions our band program for long-term growth and excellence.”



Director of Bands Moses Evans, a 2004 Edward Waters graduate, praised the initiative. He said it will help position the program for a new era.



The HBCU also said it intends to increase scholarship support for future band students as it recruits for the Fall 2026 semester. Edward Waters’ “Triple Threat” Marching Band, Symphonic Winds, and Jazz Collective are currently welcoming prospective musicians, with auditions scheduled throughout the spring and summer.

For Edward Waters, the announcement signals that the HBCU band tradition remains a vital part of both student development and campus identity.