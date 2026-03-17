Packers Land Top HBCU Star After 10 NFL Seasons

From South Carolina State to an 11-year NFL career. Javon Hargrave just landed a new $23M deal with the Green Bay Packers

One of the NFL’s longest-tenured HBCU stars just secured another major contract. The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a two-year deal worth up to $23 million, continuing one of the most durable and productive careers by an HBCU alumnus in the modern NFL era.

For Hargrave, the move represents more than just another stop in his career. As he enters his 11th NFL season, the former South Carolina State Bulldogs football standout now stands among the longest-tenured active HBCU players in the league, a milestone that highlights the sustained impact HBCU talent continues to have at football’s highest level.

Javon Hargrave Contract Snapshot

Team: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Contract: Two years, $23 million

Two years, $23 million Guaranteed: $13 million

$13 million 2026 salary: $13 million

$13 million NFL experience: 11th season

A Veteran Deal With Immediate Impact

Hargrave’s new contract includes $13 million guaranteed, with the defensive lineman expected to earn that full amount during the 2026 season.

The agreement is valued at up to $23 million across two seasons and carries an average annual salary of $11.5 million. Hargrave will earn $13 million in first-year cash during the 2026 season, with that same amount fully guaranteed in the deal.

Green Bay targeted Hargrave after reshaping its defensive line this offseason. The Packers dealt veteran tackle Kenny Clark to the Dallas Cowboys and also moved Colby Wooden, creating an immediate need for proven interior production.

Hargrave is expected to step into a starting role at either three-technique or nose tackle alongside Devonte Wyatt.

Reunion With a Familiar Coach

Another major factor in the signing with the Green Bay Packers is Hargrave’s reunion with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

The two previously worked together during Hargrave’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles, where the defensive tackle produced some of the most dominant seasons of his career.

During the 2022 season, Hargrave recorded a career-high 11 sacks while helping the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII. That performance cemented his reputation as one of the most disruptive interior pass rushers in the NFL.

One of the NFL’s Longest-Tenured HBCU Players

Hargrave’s longevity is rare in today’s NFL, particularly for players who began their careers at historically Black colleges.

Since entering the league in 2016, he has appeared in 146 games with 130 starts. Over that span, he has recorded 432 tackles, 49 career sacks, and 84 quarterback hits while earning two Pro Bowl selections.

Among active HBCU alumni in the NFL, Hargrave now ranks among the most experienced veterans. Players such as Grover Stewart of Albany State and Tytus Howard of Alabama State are also among the longest-tenured HBCU alumni still playing in the league.

Before retiring in 2025, offensive tackle Terron Armstead completed a 12-season career that stood as one of the longest runs by an HBCU alumnus in recent NFL history.

Hargrave now joins that group of veterans who have helped extend the HBCU presence in the NFL for more than a decade.

From Dominant HBCU Defender to NFL Mainstay

Before becoming a multi-team NFL veteran, Hargrave built his reputation at South Carolina State as one of the most dominant defensive players in FCS football history.

During his college career, he recorded 37 sacks and 62 tackles for loss while appearing in 47 games. One of the most memorable performances came in 2014, when he tied an FCS single-game record with six sacks against Bethune-Cookman.

His dominant run earned him back-to-back Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2014 and 2015. He also received national recognition as the Mel Blount HBCU Defensive Player of the Year.

Hargrave’s impact at South Carolina State remains significant today. He was inducted into the South Carolina State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022 and later entered the MEAC Hall of Fame in 2024.

A Career Built on Consistency

Hargrave’s durability has been just as impressive as his production.

Since entering the league, he has played in 15 or more games in nine of his first 10 NFL seasons. A level of consistency that is often unseen in an interior defensive lineman.

Between 2021 and 2023, Hargrave ranked among the most disruptive interior defenders in football. During that span, he led all interior linemen in Next Gen Stats quarterback pressures while also ranking near the top of the league in sacks at the position.

Even during his lone season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025, Hargrave remained productive. He finished the year with 52 tackles and 3.5 sacks across 16 games.

Now, with a new deal with the Green Bay Packers, the veteran defensive tackle is set to extend a career that already ranks among the most accomplished by an HBCU defensive lineman in the modern NFL.

For Hargrave, the journey that began at South Carolina State continues. More than a decade later, he remains one of the NFL’s clearest examples of HBCU talent thriving at the highest level.