Howard captures first ever NCAA Tournament win

Howard basketball made history Tuesday night, using a decisive first-half run to power past UMBC 86-83 in the NCAA Tournament First Four and secure the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory.

Explosive First Half for Howard

The Bison (24-10) seized control midway through the opening half with a game-changing 12-0 run, flipping an early deficit into a commanding lead they would not relinquish. Howard carried that momentum into halftime with a 49-41 advantage over the Retrievers (24-8).

UMBC entered the matchup riding a program-record 12-game winning streak and seeking to recapture the magic of its historic 2018 NCAA Tournament upset. But Howard answered with physical defense and efficient scoring, shooting 16-of-31 from the field in the first half.

Ose Okojie set the tone early, pouring in 16 first-half points off the bench. Travelle Bryson added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while Bryce Harris contributed across the board with seven points, six rebounds, and three assists before the break.

Bison Ride Balanced Attack in Second Half

Howard maintained control in the second half, weathering multiple UMBC runs while continuing to answer with timely scoring. The Retrievers cut the deficit to single digits several times, but the Bison consistently responded.

Alex Cotton delivered a key three-pointer to push the lead back to double digits, and Bryce Harris followed with another clutch shot from deep to halt UMBC momentum. Cedric Taylor III added critical points at the free-throw line and from beyond the arc to help Howard maintain its edge.

Behind a balanced offensive effort and strong rebounding presence, the Bison built a 79-67 lead with 4:25 remaining, putting themselves in position to make history.

Final Two Minutes Seal Historic Win

The final minutes tested Howard’s composure as UMBC made a late push. After Ose Okojie’s layup extended the lead to 83-72, the Retrievers responded with urgency, cutting the deficit to just two points after a three-pointer by DJ Armstrong Jr. with under a minute remaining.

Bryce Harris answered with a clutch mid-range jumper to stabilize the Bison, and despite UMBC trimming the score to 85-83 in the closing seconds, Isaiah Brown split a pair of free throws to seal the 86-83 victory.

Howard withstood the pressure to secure a landmark win in Dayton.

Standout Performances

Howard Bison

Ose Okojie: 23 points, 5 rebounds (3-for-3 from three)

23 points, 5 rebounds (3-for-3 from three) Bryce Harris: 19 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists

19 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists Cedric Taylor III: 16 points, 6 rebounds

16 points, 6 rebounds Cam Gillus: 8 points, 7 assists

UMBC Retrievers

Jah’Likai King: 19 points

19 points DJ Armstrong Jr.: 17 points, 6 rebounds

17 points, 6 rebounds Caden Diggs: 15 points, 8 rebounds

Wolverines on Deck

Howard now advances to face No. 1 seed Michigan on Thursday, March 19 in Buffalo, New York, with tipoff set for 7:10 p.m. The Wolverines (31-3) enter as one of the nation’s most dominant teams, boasting a 19-1 conference record and multiple wins over ranked opponents.

The Bison will look to carry their momentum into a high-stakes matchup against the No. 3 overall seed as they continue their historic NCAA Tournament run.