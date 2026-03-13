SWAC Players sweep HBCU Go Player of the Year Awards

The HBCU basketball season has officially wrapped up, and the spotlight is now on the athletes who defined the 2025–2026 campaign. On the latest episode of “The Pulse” on HBCU Go, the network celebrates the standout players who elevated their teams and delivered in the biggest moments across the HBCU basketball landscape.

Deshaun Ruffin Named HBCU GO Men’s Player of the Year

Jackson State star Daeshun Ruffin has been named the HBCU Go Men’s Player of the Year after a remarkable season leading the Tigers, and leading the SWAC in scoring.

Ruffin’s dynamic playmaking, leadership, and consistent scoring helped power Jackson State throughout the year. His ability to control games and deliver in key moments made him one of the most impactful players in HBCU basketball this season.

Kaila Walker Wins HBCU GO Women’s Player of the Year

On the women’s side, Alabama A&M guard Kaila Walker earned HBCU Go Women’s Player of the Year honors following a standout season with the Bulldogs.

Walker’s scoring ability, poise on the court, and leadership helped drive Alabama A&M’s success with a 17 game win streak in the SWAC regular season. Her performances consistently placed her among the top players in Black College basketball.

Celebrating the Best of HBCU Basketball

Both Ruffin and Walker rose above a highly competitive field of talent across multiple conferences and programs. Their performances represent the excellence and depth that continue to define HBCU basketball.

The Players of the Year special will revisit the season’s biggest moments and the performances that helped both athletes rise to the top.

The episode is hosted by Tolly Carr, Nia Symone, James Hadnot, Olivia Antilla, and Tim Scarbrough, who break down the highlights and impact of the 2025–2026 season.

How to Watch the Players of the Year Special

The 2026 Players of the Year special airs:

March 13 at 12 PM ET

March 13 at 7 PM ET

Fans can watch the show on HBCUGO.tv as the network celebrates two of the most outstanding athletes in HBCU basketball this season.