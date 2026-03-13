Howard University marches to MEAC title game with youth and experience

March basketball is about growth and leadership, and Howard University found both in its push to the MEAC championship game.

Freshman point guard Ariella Henigan and senior forward Nile Miller helped guide the Bison past Coppin State in the MEAC Tournament semifinal. It continued a strong postseason run for the Howard program and keeping one of the top HBCU teams in women’s basketball on track for an NCAA Tournament bid.

For Ariella, the moment represented another step in a season-long evolution that has become even more visible during the MEAC Tournament.

“Coming in as a freshman… being able to be a point guard to lead her team,” Ariella said after the game. “In the beginning of the season I had some crash-out moments. I just wanted to develop from that and grow.”

Henigan’s Growth Fuels Howard’s MEAC Tournament Run

Henigan’s development has translated directly into production during the MEAC Tournament.

The freshman guard delivered high-scoring performances in Howard’s first two tournament games, helping power the Bison through the bracket and into the conference finals. Her ability to create offense while still controlling the pace of the game has been critical for Howard during postseason play.

The emergence of Ariella has given the Bison another offensive weapon as they pursue the MEAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Miller Provides Leadership for Howard

While Henigan has provided the scoring spark, senior forward Miller has anchored the Bison with experience and leadership.

Miller’s presence in the frontcourt has helped stabilize the team throughout the season, giving Howard a veteran voice during pressure moments. Her leadership has allowed younger players like Ariella to grow into bigger roles as the season progressed.

The combination of Miller’s experience and Henigan’s rising confidence has created a balance that has helped Howard navigate tournament basketball.

Howard’s Depth Strengthens Its HBCU Championship Push

The Howard University coaching staff also pointed to the team’s depth as a major reason the Bison remain one of the strongest HBCU programs competing in postseason play.

“If Nile doesn’t play well, Ari doesn’t play well, we can bring another person in,” the coach said. “I can bring in April. I can bring in Rayne.”

That depth has allowed Howard to maintain energy and defensive pressure throughout the tournament, giving the Bison multiple lineup combinations capable of contributing in big moments.

Team Chemistry Driving Howard’s Success

Another key difference for Howard this season has been the team’s chemistry.

According to the coaching staff, the Bison have embraced a culture built around trust, connection and accountability.

“They really enjoy playing with one another,” Howard head coach Ty Grace said. “They’ve bought in and stayed tied into what we talked about.”

That chemistry has helped Howard respond to the urgency of postseason basketball.

“If you have a slow start, you will be home tomorrow.”

Howard University answered that challenge with focus and intensity, leaning on Miller’s leadership in the frontcourt and Henigan continued development in the backcourt.

Now the Bison sit one win away from representing the MEAC on the national stage, with the freshman-senior partnership helping lead Howard’s championship pursuit and showcasing the continued rise of HBCU women’s basketball.