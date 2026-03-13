WSSU women continue historic season, dominate NCAA opener

INDIANA, Pa. — Fresh off its CIAA championship run, WSSU showed that its momentum would carry into the NCAA stage.

Winston-Salem State dominated sixth-seeded Glenville State from the opening tip, rolling to an 88–71 victory in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional on Friday afternoon. The win pushes WSSU to 27–3 on the season and sends the Rams into Saturday’s regional semifinal against the winner of Gannon and Edinboro.

WSSU came out hot

From the outset, Winston-Salem State made it clear that its championship form had traveled north with it.

The Rams opened the game on a 10–0 run and never trailed, quickly seizing control against a Glenville State team that entered the game averaging more than 84 points per contest this season.

Instead, it was WSSU dictating the tempo.

By the second quarter, the Rams had built a double-digit advantage and steadily widened the gap throughout the afternoon. Their balanced offense and relentless defensive pressure frustrated the high-scoring Pioneers, who struggled to generate consistent stops.

WSSU eventually stretched its lead to as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter before closing out the comfortable 17-point win.

WSSU women’s guard Nevaeh Farmer dribbles the ball against Claflin. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)







Offense was ready for NCAA stage

The Rams produced one of their most complete offensive performances of the season. WSSU shot 42.9 percent from the field while knocking down 13 three-pointers, a barrage that kept Glenville State from mounting any sustained comeback.

Nevaeh Farmer once again led the charge for Winston-Salem State, finishing with 22 points while going an impressive 6-for-7 from beyond the arc. Her outside shooting helped stretch the Glenville defense and create scoring opportunities across the floor.

Maia Charles delivered a dominant presence inside, recording a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while adding two blocks and two steals. Makayla Waleed added 15 points and seven assists as the Rams showcased the balanced attack that fueled their run through the CIAA tournament.

Breonna Roaf contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists, helping WSSU control the boards and the pace of play.

In total, Winston-Salem State recorded 24 assists on 33 made field goals while forcing 20 turnovers and collecting 14 steals. The Rams also controlled the glass, outrebounding Glenville State 43–32 and grabbing 21 offensive rebounds that led to multiple second-chance opportunities.

Historic season continues

Glenville State entered the matchup with a 24–6 record and one of the most explosive offenses in Division II, averaging 84.6 points per game this season. But Winston-Salem State’s defense and disciplined execution kept the Pioneers from finding their usual rhythm.

With the win, WSSU continues a remarkable season that has already included a CIAA championship and now a convincing opening-round NCAA tournament win.

The Rams will now look to keep their postseason surge going Saturday as they move one step closer to a regional title and a deeper run on the national stage.