HBCU basketball’s hottest team falls in conference semis

March basketball delivered another thriller in the HBCU postseason as the Southern Jaguars women’s basketball survived a late push from the Alabama A&M Bulldogs women’s basketball to secure a 51–49 victory in a hard-fought defensive battle.

The matchup lived up to expectations, as both HBCU programs had already played tight games earlier in the season. This one followed the same script—coming down to the final possessions.

Southern Controls the First Half

Southern came out with energy and physicality early, building a 31–25 halftime lead thanks to strong interior play and balanced scoring.

Forward Demya Porter led the charge for the Jaguars with 10 points and 9 rebounds, setting the tone in the paint and helping Southern control the glass. Guard Jocelyn Tate also delivered a major spark, scoring 10 points in just 12 minutes while shooting 4-of-9 from the field.

Guards Jaylia Reed and Olivia Delancy added 9 and 8 points respectively, helping Southern establish offensive balance and keep Alabama A&M from keying in on one scorer.

Southern head coach Carlos Funchess said after the game he expected the contest to be tight based on the teams’ previous matchups.

“We knew it was going to be a battle. The last two times we played them it came down to the last two or three possessions. We just wanted an opportunity to be in the game coming down the stretch and be able to get a win.”

Bulldogs Rally in the Second Half

Alabama A&M refused to go away in the second half, outscoring Southern 24–20 after halftime to nearly steal the game.

Guard Aniya Palmer led all scorers with 15 points and 9 rebounds, while Coriah Beck added 11 points and 6 rebounds. Kaila Walker kept the Bulldogs close by going 7-for-8 from the free throw line.

Southern’s defense, however, tightened in the closing minutes. The Jaguars forced Alabama A&M into difficult shots while protecting the paint—something Coach Funchess emphasized in the game plan.

“We wanted to guard the lane. That was the big thing—don’t let them get into the paint. We wanted to force them to shoot jump shots and threes.”

Tate Delivers the Biggest Shot

With the game hanging in the balance late, Tate stepped up with a clutch bucket that helped Southern regain control.

For Tate, the moment didn’t feel bigger than any other play.

“It was like another regular play to me. I stayed poised, I stayed calm, I took my time going up. It was a big shot, but like I said, just another play for me.”

Her confidence in the moment proved crucial in a one-possession game.

Defense Seals the Win

Southern locked in defensively down the stretch, holding Alabama A&M scoreless on multiple late possessions to protect the narrow lead.

Funchess credited his team’s toughness for finishing the job.

“Down the stretch we remained tough. When you’re not scoring buckets, a lot of teams give up on the other end. But we played hard-nosed, tough basketball and fought through adversity.”

Porter also made a critical defensive play late in the game that helped slow Alabama A&M’s attack.

“I think we just put ourselves in this position. We trained for this all preseason. It was meant to be for us.”

HBCU Tournament Intensity on Full Display

The dramatic finish showcased the intensity that defines HBCU women’s basketball in March, where every possession can decide a game.

Funchess praised the collective effort from both his roster and coaching staff in preparing the team for the moment.

“It’s not just one or two people. It’s everybody. It might be someone playing five seconds or someone playing 30 minutes—everybody has something they can contribute.”

With the 51–49 victory, Southern continues its postseason run and once again proves why HBCU basketball remains one of the most competitive and exciting brands of college hoops.