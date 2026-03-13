Norfolk State guard playing for her daughter as well as title

NORFOLK, VA — Jasha Clinton came to HBCU power house Norfolk State to win a MEAC title, and now she and her team are one game away from it.

Clinton has always been known as an elite guard with high basketball IQ and defensive tenacity. Now she is at the center of that run with a journey that represents growth, resilience, and purpose.



The Spartans’ graduate guard has turned her final college season into one of the most impactful in HBCU basketball. Recently named MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, Clinton leads one of the conference’s toughest defensive units while ranking among the national leaders in steals. Her relentless defense and leadership have helped power Norfolk State’s run to the MEAC championship game.



But the journey that brought her here has been anything but simple.

A Winning Foundation in Virginia Beach

Clinton’s blueprint for success was built in Virginia Beach at Princess Anne High School, one of the most dominant programs in Virginia basketball history.



During her time with the Cavaliers, Clinton helped lead the team to three consecutive Class 5 state championships. She finished her Princess Anne career with an incredible 80–4 record, establishing Clinton as one of the most decorated players in the state.



Her senior season cemented her reputation as one of the nation’s elite guards. Clinton averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 assists, and nearly four steals per game while earning Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year honors.



The success continued on the national stage through the Boo Williams EYBL AAU program, one of the country’s premier pipelines for Division I talent.

A College Journey That Built Character

Clinton’s college career has taken her through multiple programs and challenges that ultimately shaped the player she is today.



She began her career at Temple, where she made an immediate impact as a freshman. Clinton earned Big 5 Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team after averaging 14.4 points per game and leading the team in steals.



After three seasons with the Owls, her journey eventually led her back closer to home. Her bio sashes she sat out a year before transferring to local HBCU Hampton University before transferring to Norfolk State for her final collegiate season. Each stop added layers to her game and perspective — on and off the court.



Now with the Spartans, Clinton has become one of the most complete two-way guards in HBCU basketball.

Jasha Clinton takes a shot against Maryland Eastern Shore. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

Becoming the Defensive Engine for Norfolk State

Clinton’s defensive impact has been one of the biggest reasons Norfolk State is fighting for the MEAC crown.



Her ability to disrupt passing lanes, pressure ball handlers, and create transition opportunities has turned the Spartans into one of the most aggressive defensive teams in the conference.



That dominance earned her the 2026 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award and solidified her reputation as the engine behind Norfolk State’s defense.



But for Clinton, the most meaningful growth has been personal.

Playing for Her Daughter



During the postgame press conference after Norfolk State’s 60-51 win, Clinton spoke candidly about how much she has changed over the last year.



“I feel like going to the championship is kind of personal for me,” Clinton said. “My teammates right now don’t really know the past Jasha. So for me this is just a big change. I’m just happy to get to the championship and be the new person that I am.”



That transformation is driven by someone watching from the stands – her daughter.



“It means a lot to me,” Clinton said, fighting back tears. “I’m proud to get this far with this team and the coaching staff and let my daughter see me get this far.”



For Clinton, winning the MEAC championship would be more than another milestone in a decorated basketball career. It would be a moment of legacy and a lesson in perseverance for the person who motivates her the most.



Norfolk State head coach Jermaine Woods understands that motivation.



“Jasha came here to win a championship,” Woods said. “That’s why she came here. She always said she wanted one for her daughter. I push her to limits that nobody can imagine because I know how important that legacy is for her.”

One Win Away from the NCAA Tournament

Now the Spartans stand just one victory away from a MEAC championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.



For Jasha Clinton, the opportunity represents something greater than basketball.



It represents the culmination of a journey filled with growth, change, and determination.



And if Norfolk State cuts down the nets, Clinton will know exactly who she wants to share that moment with first.



Her daughter.



