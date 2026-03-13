Fired HBCU Athletic Director Responds After Banner Removal

Fired HBCU AD Kevin Granger Responds After Texas Southern Firing



The legal team representing former Texas Southern athletic director Kevin Granger is pushing back following the HBCU’s decision to terminate him and remove his retired jersey banner from public display.

In a statement emailed to HBCU Gameday, attorney Letitia Quinones-Hollins said Granger continues to deny the allegations that led to his dismissal. She also emphasized that the university’s Title IX investigation did not substantiate the most serious claims.

“Dr. Granger has and will consistently deny the allegations made against him,” Quinones-Hollins said in the statement. “Texas Southern University’s own comprehensive investigation conducted under Title IX found the allegations of sexual assault and the other serious charges were not substantiated.”

The response marks the latest development in a situation that resurfaced after Texas Southern removed Granger’s retired banner from the rafters of H&PE Arena.

The statement came shortly after Texas Southern confirmed that Granger had been informed on Feb. 13, 2026, that the university would terminate his employment as vice president of intercollegiate athletics and athletic director.

Investigation and Termination

Texas Southern officials previously said the decision followed months of review after the university learned about allegations in a civil lawsuit filed in June 2025.

University leaders immediately placed Granger on administrative leave. They also launched two external administrative inquiries under Title VII and Title IX procedures.

Those reviews unfolded over several months. After they concluded, the university issued a termination letter in February, setting an effective termination date of March 16, 2026.

Texas Southern President James W. Crawford later decided to remove Granger’s retired No. 10 jersey banner from the rafters of H&PE Arena.

The banner’s disappearance sparked questions from media outlets. Those questions ultimately led the university to confirm publicly that Granger had already been fired.

Defense Points to Lack of Criminal Charges

In the statement distributed by Granger’s legal team, Quinones-Hollins also noted that prosecutors have not filed criminal charges connected to the allegations.

According to the statement, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and declined to bring charges.

“In essence, the DA found there was not sufficient evidence to charge him with any crime,” Quinones-Hollins said.

The civil lawsuit tied to the allegations remains ongoing.

Granger’s Legacy at Texas Southern

The statement also highlighted Granger’s decades-long relationship with Texas Southern. It emphasized his contributions to the university’s athletic department.

“Over the years, Dr. Granger has broken many records, raised several millions of dollars for the University, formed partnerships with major league sports teams in Houston, and helped student-athletes achieve record-breaking success,” the statement said.

Kevin Granger spent more than 30 years connected to Texas Southern as an HBCU basketball player, coach, and administrator.

As an HBCU student-athlete from 1992 to 1996, he became one of the most prolific scorers in program history. During the 1995–96 season, he led all of NCAA Division I in scoring with 27.0 points per game, finishing ahead of future NBA stars Allen Iverson and Ray Allen.

He concluded his career with 1,971 points, placing him among the top scorers in school history. He also helped lead the Tigers to multiple Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.

Despite the university’s decision to remove his retired jersey banner, Texas Southern officials said Granger will remain part of the Texas Southern University Sports Hall of Fame.

Looking Ahead

Kevin Granger ’s legal team said he plans to continue fighting the civil lawsuit.

“It is unfortunate that his stellar reputation has been tarnished by a financially motivated litigant,” Quinones-Hollins said. “But he intends to challenge this complaint at every step of the judicial process.”

The attorney also addressed the symbolism of the banner removal that reignited public attention.

“In the end, it matters not if his jersey hangs in the rafters of the H&PE Arena,” Quinones-Hollins said. “His legacy and footprint will inevitably be present.”

For now, the legal case connected to the allegations continues to move forward. Texas Southern, however, has already closed the chapter on Granger’s tenure leading the university’s athletic department.