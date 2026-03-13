MacKenzie Scott donates largest per-student multi-million HBCU gift

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifted another HBCU a big amount, this time it was Elizabth City State University. The NC HBCU received a $42 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist during its Founders Day Convocation.

The announcement came from Chancellor S. Keith Hargrove Sr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, where the university was also celebrating 135 years of service and impact. The gift from Mackenzie Scott marks a historic moment not only for Elizabeth City State, but for the broader HBCU community as well.

According to the university, the $42 million donation is the largest dollar-per-student gift received by any HBCU among Mackenzie Scott’s recent rounds of giving. It also nearly triples the amount that Elizabeth City State previously received from Scott in 2020, giving the northeastern North Carolina institution a significant boost at a critical time.

Elizabeth City State has a plan

Hargrove said the gift arrives just as Elizabeth City State begins implementing its new five-year strategic plan, ASCEND 2030. That timing could prove pivotal for an HBCU looking to build on its long-standing mission while positioning itself for future growth.

“I want to express our deepest gratitude to Mackenzie Scott for this remarkable act of generosity and for her recognition of the critical role that HBCUs play in expanding opportunity and strengthening communities,” Hargrove said. “Her investment affirms what we already know: that institutions like ECSU are powerful catalysts for change.”

University officials said the funding will support several major priorities. Those include endowed scholarships designed to improve student learning and success, endowments for innovative academic programs, and upgrades to academic, athletic and residential infrastructure. For Elizabeth City State, the gift represents both financial support and a vote of confidence in its long-term future.

“Gifts like this do more than provide resources; they accelerate momentum,” Hargrove said. “This gift allows institutions like Elizabeth City State University to move boldly toward the future while remaining grounded in the mission that has guided us for 135 years.”

An HBCU on the rise

Founded in 1891, Elizabeth City State has long served as a gateway to higher education for Black students and families in North Carolina and beyond. That history makes this latest investment especially meaningful. At a time when many HBCU institutions are fighting for resources, Mackenzie Scott once again placed her support behind a school with deep roots and an ambitious future.

For Elizabeth City State, the announcement was more than a fundraising milestone. It was a Founders Day reminder that the mission of an HBCU still matters deeply — and that Mackenzie Scott sees that value in a very big way.