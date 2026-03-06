HBCU Retired Number Banner Quietly Disappears From Rafters

A noticeable change inside Texas Southern’s basketball arena has sparked new questions about one of the most decorated figures in the history of the HBCU. HBCU journalist Kyle Mosley recently shared a photo from inside Texas Southern’s H&PE Arena. The image showed that the retired No. 10 banner honoring Kevin Granger was no longer hanging in the rafters.

“Kevin Granger’s banner no longer hangs in the rafters at Texas Southern,” Mosley wrote while posting the image on social media.

Several retired-number banners still hang inside the arena. The photo clearly shows tributes to Bennie Swain, Gaylord Davis, Alonzo Bradley, Marcella Singleton, and Harry Kelly.

Granger’s No. 10 banner does not appear in the photo.

Texas Southern University has not announced any decision regarding the banner. However, its absence comes amid ongoing legal and administrative proceedings involving the former Tigers star and athletic director.

A Retired Number That Symbolized One of TSU’s Greatest Careers

Texas Southern retired Granger’s No. 10 jersey in 2002. The honor recognized one of the most prolific scoring careers in program history.

During the 1995–96 season, Granger led all of NCAA Division I in scoring. He averaged 27.0 points per game, finishing ahead of future NBA stars Allen Iverson and Ray Allen.

He finished his HBCU basketball career with 1,971 points, placing him among the top scorers in Texas Southern history. Granger also helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back SWAC Tournament championships in 1994 and 1995.

He earned SWAC Tournament MVP honors in 1994 during that championship run.

Granger made his impact felt early. The conference named him SWAC Freshman of the Year in 1992.

Over the next several seasons, he earned two Black College All-American selections. His accomplishments later secured him a place in the SWAC Hall of Fame.

For more than two decades, his banner hung in the rafters of H&PE Arena. It served as a permanent tribute to those achievements.

From TSU Star to Athletic Director

Granger graduated from Texas Southern in 1996 and began a professional career overseas.

He played internationally in Argentina and Italy before returning to Houston. After his playing career ended, he worked as a special education teacher and basketball coach at Worthing High School.

His path eventually led him back to Texas Southern.

Granger joined the TSU athletics staff in 2008 as Director of Operations under then–athletic director Charles McClelland. The department promoted him roughly a year later to Assistant Athletic Director, where he helped oversee daily operations.

Texas Southern named him Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and Athletic Director in February 2019. The role placed him in charge of the entire athletic department.

The university reinforced its support in June 2024. The TSU Board of Regents approved a five-year contract extension that runs through 2029.

During that time, Granger continued his education at the university. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business in 2000, a Master’s in Health Education in 2014, and a Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Instruction in 2022.

Administrative Leave and Ongoing Litigation

Texas Southern placed Granger on administrative leave in June 2025. The decision followed a civil lawsuit filed in Harris County.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuit on behalf of a former athletics staff member. The complaint accuses Granger of sexual assault and harassment tied to an alleged incident in April 2025.

The plaintiff seeks damages exceeding $1 million.

Kevin Granger has denied the allegations. His attorney says no sexual assault occurred and that the claims will be contested in court.

Texas Southern launched an independent investigation after the lawsuit surfaced. The university has declined further comment while the case proceeds.

As of March 2026, Granger remains on administrative leave. During that time, Dr. Paula Jackson has served as interim athletic director, managing the department’s day-to-day operations.

Why Banner Removals Carry Symbolic Weight

Universities rarely explain decisions involving honors or tributes. However, removing a retired banner usually signals a significant symbolic shift.

Sports history offers several examples.

Penn State removed the statue of Joe Paterno following the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Cyclist Lance Armstrong lost his Tour de France titles after admitting to performance-enhancing drug use. Major League Baseball placed Pete Rose on the permanently ineligible list after an investigation revealed he gambled on games.

In many cases, institutions removed tributes while legal investigations or public controversies unfolded.

A Noticeable Absence Without an Official Explanation

Texas Southern has not confirmed whether Granger’s banner was permanently removed. The HBCU has also not said whether the banner was relocated or temporarily taken down.

Still, the change is noticeable.

For more than two decades, the No. 10 banner hung above the court inside H&PE Arena. Its absence now creates a visible gap connected to one of the most recognizable figures in modern Texas Southern athletics.

Kevin Granger’s jersey remains officially retired in the HBCU program’s record books.

But the banner that symbolized that legacy no longer hangs above the court.

Until Texas Southern offers clarity, the empty space in the rafters will continue to raise questions.