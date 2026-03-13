Southern Ends Six-Year Drought With SWAC Tournament Thriller

A Long-Awaited Moment for Southern

After six long years without a SWAC tournament victory, the drought is finally over for the Southern University Jaguars men’s basketball.

Southern delivered a gritty 84–81 win over the Arkansas–Pine Bluff Golden Lions men’s basketball Thursday night, marking the program’s first SWAC conference tournament victory in six seasons and a major milestone for head coach Kevin Johnson and his veteran roster.

In a game that featured nine ties and 10 lead changes, the Jaguars stayed composed down the stretch to secure the long-awaited postseason breakthrough.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

A Long-Awaited Moment for Southern

For Southern University, the victory was about more than just advancing in the tournament. It was a moment that represented perseverance through injuries and adversity.

After the game, Johnson emphasized how much the win meant to his team, especially his seniors.

“These two guys were great tonight, but there were seven seniors that suited out tonight,” Johnson said. “Every single one of those seniors missed critical games this year due to injury. I think it speaks to the resilience of this team that we’ve stayed together and been successful.”

Johnson also acknowledged the significance of finally breaking through in the tournament.

“First one in six years. First one for me here,” Johnson said. “Even though we won the regular season last year, this is what you build for when you’re building a program. I think we’ve got more to come.”

The moment represented a huge step forward for the Jaguars in the highly competitive world of HBCU basketball.

Hot Shooting Leads the Way

Southern played efficient basketball throughout the night, shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from three-point range.

Guard Fazl Oshodi led the Jaguars with 18 points, knocking down four three-pointers and continuing his strong season from beyond the arc.

Oshodi credited his teammates for helping him stay confident offensively.

“Honestly, I just trusted my teammates,” Oshodi said. “They told me to keep shooting. I feel like my defense leads to my offense, so if I play with energy, the shots will fall.”

Forward Malek Abdelgowad also played a crucial role in the win, scoring 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting in his first game back after missing nearly a month due to injury.

“I’ve been trying to get healthy the last couple weeks,” Abdelgowad said. “We just stayed focused on the moment and did whatever the coaches asked.”

Southern also received key contributions from across the roster.

Cam Amboree added 14 points and five assists.

AJ Barnes recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Jaguars’ bench provided a huge lift with 32 points.

Pine Bluff Fights to the End

Arkansas–Pine Bluff kept the game close behind standout performances from several players.

Guard Quion Williams led the Golden Lions with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, while forward Jaquan Scott added 20 points.

Guards Alex Mirhosseini and Trevon Payton chipped in 15 and 13 points, respectively, helping Pine Bluff shoot 48.2 percent from the field.

Despite the strong offensive effort, Southern’s depth and timely scoring proved to be the difference.

Clutch Plays Seal the Historic Win

Late in the second half, forward Terrance Dixon Jr. delivered a key basket around the rim that helped Southern regain momentum during one of the game’s final lead changes.

Johnson praised Dixon’s ability to step up in the moment.

“He’s been on a tear for about 10 games,” Johnson said. “If he gets the ball around the rim, he can dunk it before you blink. I’m proud of him for coming through tonight.”

Southern Looks Ahead

With the drought finally snapped, Southern University now shifts its focus to the next round of the tournament against the Florida A&M Rattlers men’s basketball.

Johnson knows the challenge ahead will be tough, but the Jaguars are embracing the opportunity.

After waiting six years for another postseason victory, Southern has officially taken the next step — and the Jaguars are hoping this SWAC tournament run is just getting started.