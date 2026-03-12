HBCU Teammates Fasting for Ramadan Help End 23-Game Streak

In one of the most emotional moments of the HBCU basketball postseason so far, two Alabama A&M teammates helped deliver a major Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament victory while observing the holy month of Ramadan.

Alabama A&M defeated Texas Southern 85–74 in overtime, snapping a 23-game losing streak to the Tigers and advancing in the SWAC Tournament. The Bulldogs’ performance was powered in part by the resilience of Bilal Abdur-Rahman and Sami Pissis, who are currently fasting during daylight hours while competing in high-intensity postseason basketball.

For both players, the moment was about far more than just advancing in the bracket.

Playing Through Ramadan

During Ramadan, practicing Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and drink throughout the day. For college athletes in the middle of a conference tournament, the challenge can be significant.

Abdur-Rahman said the two teammates have leaned on each other throughout the week.

“Me and Sami stayed together in the hotel, so we’ve been helping each other,” Abdur-Rahman said. “It’s a lot physically to deal with, but you’ve got to win the mental battle and recover when you can so you’re ready for the next one.”

The shared experience has helped the teammates remain focused as they navigate both spiritual commitment and tournament pressure.

“We lean on each other,” Abdur-Rahman added. “It’s really about staying mentally strong.”

Big-Moment Confidence

For Pissis, the intensity of the SWAC Tournament is exactly the type of environment he embraces.

“It’s a big game. I consider myself a big-game player,” Pissis said. “This is what you play college basketball for—these big moments. I play fearless and shoot everything with confidence.”

Pissis also credited Alabama A&M head coach Donte Jackson for bringing energy that spreads throughout the roster.

“When I see how intense Coach Jack is in the huddle, I’ve got no choice but to match the energy. That carries over to the whole team.”

That confidence helped Alabama A&M remain composed during a physical battle that required overtime to decide.

Bulldogs Rally to Break Rivalry Streak

Texas Southern controlled the early portion of the game, taking a 31–27 halftime lead in a defensive first half.

Alabama A&M responded with a strong second half, scoring 39 points after the break to erase the deficit and force overtime when the game ended regulation tied at 66–66.

In the extra period, the Bulldogs took control. Alabama A&M dominated overtime with a 19–8 run, sealing the 85–74 victory and ending Texas Southern’s long-standing dominance in the rivalry.

The win carried extra meaning for Jackson, who acknowledged the significance of defeating a perennial SWAC basketball powerhouse.

“Tough, hard-fought game against TSU, man. That’s a championship program,” Jackson said. “A lot of respect for Coach Jones… whenever we go play them, I know it’s going to be a battle.”

A Meaningful Tournament Moment

The Bulldogs’ victory will be remembered not only for breaking a 23-game losing streak to Texas Southern, but also for the resilience shown by teammates competing while observing Ramadan.

In a tournament setting where every possession carries added pressure, Abdur-Rahman and Pissis delivered a performance that highlighted both mental strength and team unity.

For Alabama A&M, the night was about advancing in the SWAC Tournament.

But it was also a reminder that some of the most powerful moments in HBCU sports happen when faith, perseverance, and competition intersect on the same stage.