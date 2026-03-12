South Carolina State elated to take down MEAC bully Norfolk State

South Carolina State finally flipped the script against Norfolk State in the MEAC Tournament. And its coach made sure to savor the moment.

South Carolina State defeated Norfolk State 88–82 in the MEAC quarterfinals. It delivered an emphatic victory against the same program that ended the Bulldogs’ championship hopes one year earlier.

The win carried extra meaning for SCSU which had lost twice to Norfolk State during the regular season and had fallen to it in the 2025 MEAC championship game.

Head coach Erik Martin admitted beating Norfolk State — the program that has dominated the league in recent years — meant something special.

“Anytime I can beat Norfolk State, I’m extremely happy,” Martin said. “They are the cream of the crop in this league.”

The victory also represented a rare stumble for the Spartans. It was the first time since 2018 that Norfolk State failed to reach the MEAC semifinals. It was the first time since 2013 that the Spartans didn’t win at least one game in the tournament.

For South Carolina State, it was a long-awaited breakthrough.

Jayden Johnson’s redemption moment

Guard Jayden Johnson delivered the biggest performance of his career at the perfect time.

Johnson scored 28 points, leading all scorers and providing the offensive spark South Carolina State needed to control much of the game.

But the night carried deeper meaning for the sophomore guard.

Johnson revealed that last season’s MEAC championship loss to Norfolk State — when he missed a potential game-winning shot — had stayed with him.

“I missed the game-winning shot last year,” Johnson said. “That took a toll on me coming into the offseason. I made sure that wasn’t going to happen again.”

Johnson said his focus during the game wasn’t on personal milestones, but on securing the win.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the points,” he said. “Whether I had 30 points or 10 assists, as long as we win, that’s what matters.”

South Carolina State controlled the paint

While Johnson led the scoring, South Carolina State’s dominance inside proved equally important.

The Bulldogs scored 42 points in the paint compared to Norfolk State’s 30, creating a consistent offensive advantage throughout the contest.

South Carolina State also led for more than 38 minutes of the game, forcing Norfolk State to chase the Bulldogs most of the night.

Even when the Spartans mounted a late push, South Carolina State maintained its composure.

“The hardest game to win in a tournament is your first one,” Martin said. “Once you get that one, everybody relaxes a little bit.”

A rare Norfolk State exit

Norfolk State entered the MEAC Tournament with its usual reputation as the league’s measuring stick.

The Spartans have built one of the conference’s most consistent programs under head coach Robert Jones, making deep tournament runs nearly every season.

But this time, South Carolina State seized the opportunity.

Jones acknowledged the Bulldogs’ effort after the game.

“South Carolina State seized the opportunity,” Jones said.

Howard awaits in MEAC semis

The win gave South Carolina State renewed momentum in the MEAC Tournament, while also providing a measure of redemption after last year’s championship disappointment.

For Martin, the moment was one to enjoy — even if only briefly.

“It’s going to be hard for me to put this behind me,” Martin said. “But we’ll watch film and get ready for the next one.”

After a year of frustration against Norfolk State, South Carolina State finally delivered its response. Now it will look to take down regular season champion Howard.