HBCU doubles four-year graduation rate

Benedict College is redefining excellence in the HBCU landscape after announcing a staggering 104 percent increase in its four-year graduation rates. This achievement reflects a deep commitment to student success and institutional transformation in Columbia, South Carolina.



The college reached this milestone through strategic investments in academic programs and data-driven support services. Historically, the four-year graduation rate at this Benedict College campus averaged just 13.7 percent between 2007 and 2017. Today, those numbers have climbed to impressive new heights. The 2019-2023 cohort hit a 28 percent mark, followed by a 28.1% rate for the 2020-2024 group. Even during the pandemic, the 2021-2025 cohort maintained a 24% rate. This represents a 75 percent improvement over the baseline despite global instability.

Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough of the UNCF praised the leadership of President Artis and her dedicated staff. He noted that these results prove the institution is a premier investment for philanthropic partners. Such growth shows what is possible even with limited financial resources. “This achievement reflects the dedication of the faculty, staff, and the vibrant community,” Kimbrough stated. He believes greater support will lead to even more “eye-popping” results for the HBCU community. The faculty remains laser-focused on ensuring students are career-ready upon graduation. Dr. Janeen P. Witty highlighted that the entire campus celebrates these strategic initiatives. Wrap-around services and professional development have been key drivers for this success.

Innovation and the Future of Benedict College

During the COVID-19 crisis, the college implemented virtual academic support and course-sharing partnerships. These innovations helped students maintain momentum during a period of national uncertainty. The use of CARES Act funding also protected vulnerable students from dropping out. Consequently, Benedict College outcomes now stand strong against national benchmarks. The national four-year graduation average for Black students is currently 29.7 percent. Recent cohorts at the college are nearing parity with that figure. This is remarkable considering 85 percent of the student body is Pell-dependent or first-generation. Additionally, the six-year graduation rate for the 2021-2025 cohort exceeds the national average by 2.7 percent.

Institutional culture has shifted significantly since the initiatives launched in 2017. Dr. Yohannis Job affirmed that the college is “moving the needle” in a positive direction. These results reinforce the school’s role as a national leader among HBCU institutions. The current three-year mean exceeds the previous ten-year average for six-year graduation rates. Every new cohort advances the mission to educate, empower, and elevate. Sustained progress remains the top priority for the administration moving forward. The Benedict College story is one of resilience and academic triumph.