HBCU Cheer Team Returns After 20 Years—Wins National Title

They hadn’t competed in more than 20 years. Then they walked into nationals—and left as champions. When Miles College returned to the national stage this March, the Golden Bears didn’t just show up. They changed what’s possible for HBCU cheerleading programs.

In their first appearance in decades, Miles captured both the College Coed Game Time title and the Overall Grand Championship at the CCA Christian Cheer Nationals & Collegiate Championship—becoming the first HBCU team ever to win both.

They Weren’t Supposed to Be There

The trip to nationals wasn’t guaranteed. It wasn’t even in the budget.

Head coach Le’Andrea Anderson-Tolbert made sure it happened anyway—personally covering registration costs just to get the team in the door. From there, the program raised more than $10,000 through community support, relying on donors, family, and belief to make the trip a reality.

Practice looked nothing like a championship program.

Limited access to facilities meant having to adjust on the fly. At times, routines were run without stunts. Space had to be found wherever it existed—on campus, off campus, anywhere they could get better.

The team wasn’t supposed to be there. At one point, just arriving felt like the win.

“This whole competition season… was about what we’re doing for our community and showcasing what smaller HBCUs can bring,” Anderson-Tolbert said via AL.com.

Then They Took Over the Stage

Once the music hit, none of that mattered.

Miles blended clean execution with the high-energy performance style that defines HBCU cheer culture—turning heads from the moment they stepped onto the floor.

They didn’t just compete. They stood out.

And when the scores came in, history followed.

Miles College was named the Overall Grand Champion.

Image Courtesy Miles Cheerleading Instagram Image Courtesy Miles Cheerleading Instagram

One Week’s Notice—Two National Titles

The moment only got bigger.

Freshman Kyshawn Grant didn’t even know he’d be competing individually until a week before nationals. Days later, he walked away with both the Collegiate Tumble and Collegiate Jump national championships.

“You don’t have to do the craziest thing to win… it’s about how clean you execute,” Grant said via AL.com.

It was the kind of performance that matched the moment—unexpected, undeniable, and impossible to ignore.

Taking Up Space—and Owning It

Miles entered a space where HBCU programs have rarely been seen. According to AL.com, the Golden Bears were just the second HBCU cheer team to ever compete at CCA nationals.

“Just take up space even if you don’t think the space is for you,” Anderson-Tolbert told her team.

By the time they finished, the crowd wasn’t just watching—they were reacting. Cheering. Taking notice.

Bigger Than a Championship

When the final announcement came, the emotion hit all at once.

Relief. Pride. Validation.

“It just made me feel so proud about how hard we work to get to where we are,” Grant said to AL.com.

For Anderson-Tolbert, the win meant something deeper.

It wasn’t just about a trophy. It was about visibility—for HBCUs, for smaller programs, and for every athlete who’s been told the stage isn’t theirs.

“Y’all made an impact… on a bunch of kids who cheered,” she said.

The Beginning, Not the Peak

What started as an out-of-budget trip turned into a national breakthrough.

Miles College didn’t just win a championship. They opened a door.

And now, the rest of the country knows exactly what HBCU cheer programs can do when they get the chance.