HBCU Track Star Turned WWE Breakout Returns to Singles Action

There’s a shift happening in WWE Evolve—and if you’ve been paying attention, you can feel it coming.

On the Wednesday, March 25th episode, Masyn Holiday steps back into singles competition for the first time in months, facing former champion Kali Armstrong in a match that feels bigger than it looks on paper.

Because in wrestling, timing is everything. And right now, the timing couldn’t be more interesting.

A Division in Flux—and an Opening to Seize

The WWE Evolve women’s division is officially in transition.

Kendal Grey vacated the Evolve Women’s Championship earlier this month after earning her call-up to NXT, leaving the title picture wide open heading into Stand & Deliver weekend. With no champion and multiple contenders circling, every match now carries added weight.

Kali Armstrong—Evolve’s inaugural champion—is already positioning herself as a “history maker” again. But standing across from her tonight is someone who might be peaking at the exact right moment.

Masyn Holiday.

From Howard Hurdles to WWE Spotlight

Before she ever stepped into a WWE ring, Holiday built her name as Darci Khan—one of the most decorated track athletes in recent HBCU history.

At Howard University, she didn’t just compete—she dominated.

She became a three-time MEAC champion, earned All-American honors, and won the 100m hurdles at the prestigious Penn Relays. Her 12.92 personal best at the Texas Relays set a new standard, while her consistency made her a two-time Howard MVP.

And she did it while graduating as valedictorian with a BFA in Painting.

That combination—elite athlete, high academic achiever, and a creative—made her a natural fit for WWE’s Next In Line program, where she was recruited as the only HBCU athlete in her class.

By March 2025, Masyn Holiday was born.

The Tag Team Glow-Up That Changed Everything

While her early singles run showed flashes, Holiday’s real momentum came when she linked up with Layla Diggs to form the “Major-Est Team.”

The duo leaned fully into their “Solid Gold Dancer” energy—synchronized entrances, viral-style choreography, and a social media–driven persona that blurred the line between performance and character.

At first, it felt like a gimmick still finding its footing.

Then it started getting reactions.

Their rivalry with Nikkita Lyons and Arianna Grace became a staple of Evolve programming, built on a clash of styles—traditional power versus influencer-era swagger. From backstage confrontations to in-ring “dance-off” distractions, the feud gave Holiday consistent screen time and, more importantly, reps.

Even in losses—like their February 18 defeat—Holiday’s in-ring growth became harder to ignore.

The timing improved. The confidence showed. The reactions followed.

And quietly, she stopped being “developmental.”

Tonight Feels Different

That’s what makes this return to singles action feel important.

Holiday isn’t walking in as the same competitor who debuted against Brinley Reece last year. She’s coming in with momentum, chemistry, and a deeper understanding of her character.

Across the ring is Kali Armstrong—a former champion who already beat Holiday once during the inaugural title tournament in 2025.

So yes, there’s history here.

But there’s also opportunity.

With the Evolve Women’s Championship vacant, a strong showing tonight doesn’t just reintroduce Holiday as a singles threat—it potentially inserts her into the title conversation.

And in wrestling, perception can shift overnight.

The HBCU Pipeline Is Showing Up Again

Holiday’s rise also continues a growing trend—HBCU athletes finding real pathways into WWE through the NIL system.

Her journey from Howard to the Performance Center isn’t just a feel-good story. It’s proof of concept.

Elite athleticism. Marketable personality. Cultural authenticity.

That combination translates.

And now, it’s starting to show on screen.

There’s a shift happening in WWE Evolve—and if you’ve been paying attention, you can feel it coming.

On Wednesday night’s episode, Masyn Holiday steps back into singles competition for the first time in months, facing former champion Kali Armstrong in a match that feels bigger than it looks on paper.

Because in wrestling, timing is everything. And right now, the timing couldn’t be more interesting.

Reading Between the Lines

On the surface, this might be just another singles match on a typical Wednesday night show.

But if you’re watching closely, it feels like it could be the start of something bigger.