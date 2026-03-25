HBCU WBB top Scorer Enters the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal has struck again—and this time, it is HBCU women’s basketball’s leading scorer Atreonia Garner.

One of the most electrifying players in the HBCU landscape, Atreonia Garner, has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. This comes after a sensational junior season at Clark Atlanta University. The Spanaway, Washington native didn’t just dominate the SIAC—she made a case as one of the best players in all of women’s college basketball, period.

A Walking Bucket: Leading All HBCU Scorers

Garner, a dynamic guard, was nothing short of a walking bucket all season long. She led all HBCU conferences in scoring, averaging an impressive 17.9 points per game—outpacing stars across the SIAC, CIAA, MEAC, and SWAC.

Her offensive consistency and ability to take over games made her one of the most dangerous scorers in HBCU basketball. Night after night, defenses had no answer.

More Than a Scorer: Dominating the Glass

But Garner wasn’t just a scorer—she was a complete force.

She controlled the glass like a forward, hauling in 244 total rebounds and averaging 8.1 boards per game. Her ability to crash the boards and create second-chance opportunities made her a constant double-double threat.

That versatility separated her from the rest of the HBCU field.

Statement Games That Shook HBCU Basketball

From the very start of the season, Garner made it clear she was on a different level.

She exploded for 41 points in her season opener against Mississippi College, shooting an incredible 72% from the field (16-of-21) while adding six rebounds and four steals. It was a statement performance that immediately put the HBCU basketball world on notice.

She followed that up with 32 points against Albany State, shooting 58% from the field in conference play. Then came a 30-point performance versus Central State (Ohio), where she added eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Garner stayed red-hot with another 28-point outing against LeMoyne-Owen, continuing to showcase her ability to dominate in multiple ways.

Even more impressive—she did most of her damage inside the arc, rarely relying on the three-point shot. Her physicality, finishing ability, and relentless attack made her nearly unstoppable.

SIAC Player of the Year: A Season to Remember

With performances like that, it came as no surprise when Garner was named SIAC Player of the Year.

She consistently lit up opponents and filled the stat sheet, proving to be the most dominant and impactful player in the conference. Her production and leadership made her the clear choice for the honor.

From Clark Atlanta to National Radar

Since arriving at Clark Atlanta as a freshman, Garner has shown tremendous growth. This past season, she elevated her game to another level and firmly placed herself on the national radar.

Her dominance in HBCU basketball has now drawn attention from programs across the country, proving that elite talent can rise from anywhere.

The Transfer Portal Effect on HBCU Programs

In today’s college basketball landscape, the transfer portal continues to reshape HBCU programs.

Breakout stars like Garner are now easier to discover thanks to social media, film exposure, and increased coverage of HBCU athletics. While this visibility is great for players, it also presents challenges for programs trying to retain top talent.

The portal can be both a blessing and a setback—but it’s now a major part of the game.

What’s Next for Atreonia Garner?

While her departure is a significant loss for Clark Atlanta and HBCU basketball, it also marks the beginning of a new chapter.

Garner now has the opportunity to take her talents to a bigger stage and continue chasing her goals. With her scoring ability, rebounding presence, and all-around dominance, she instantly becomes one of the most intriguing names in the transfer portal.

One thing is certain—wherever she lands, she’ll be ready to make noise.

And after a season like this, the entire HBCU basketball world will be watching.