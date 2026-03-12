Norfolk State WBB won’t be satisfied with anything less that a title

Norfolk State’s Jermaine Woods picked up his first MEAC Tournament win as head coach on Thursday. But despite the 69-43 win over Morgan State, he had a hard time convincing the media that he was happy.

Head coach Jermaine Woods was pleased with the result but made it clear afterward that simply advancing isn’t the standard the program has set in the MEAC.

“We’re proud to win and happy that we pulled it out,” Woods said. “But if there’s not confetti falling on your head, we’ve got to push tomorrow and have a better performance.”

Norfolk State maintaining the championship standard

The expectations around Norfolk State are high following the program’s recent run of dominance.

Former head coach Larry Vickers Jr. led the Spartans to three consecutive MEAC championships before leaving for Auburn this offseason. Woods, who previously served as head coach at Coppin State in the MEAC, stepped into a program with championship expectations already firmly in place.

Woods said he understands the challenge of following that run but embraces the pressure that comes with it.

“When you take a job like this, the expectation is to win,” Woods said. “They won three championships in a row. The expectation is to win four.”

Despite roster turnover, Woods said the team remains focused on continuing the program’s momentum.

“A lot of people think because we got a new coach and a new group that we can’t keep it going,” guard Anjanae Richardson said. “But we know what we’ve got to do.”

Defense closes the door

Defense ultimately carried Norfolk State to the win.

The Spartans held Morgan State to 11-of-53 shooting (20.8 percent) from the field and just 1-of-13 from three-point range. Morgan State also managed only one field goal in the fourth quarter.

“We defend,” Woods said. “I think we’re top five in the country in defensive field-goal percentage. That’s not going to be a problem.”

Still, Woods pointed out areas his team must improve.

“It’s the second-chance opportunities that we give people — offensive rebounds — and the fouling,” he said.

NSU veteran leads the way

Norfolk State also received balanced production on offense.

Richardson led the way with 18 points, while Da’Brya Clark added 13 and Jasha Clinton finished with 12 points.

Forward Leaire Nicks contributed 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, helping Norfolk State dominate the paint with 42 points inside.

Richardson is one of the pieces that stuck around after Vickers Jr.’s departure. She also provided a highlight moment with a behind-the-back pass that led to a basket.

“I definitely practiced that move,” Richardson said. “But I never tried it in a game. When I saw the opportunity, I just did it.”

Norfolk State also controlled the boards 50–37, creating transition opportunities and limiting Morgan State’s offensive rhythm.

Even with the comfortable margin, Woods said the Spartans remain focused on the bigger goal.

“I’ll be happy when the third one goes up,” he said, referring to the championship marker teams place on the bracket board.

For Norfolk State, advancing in the MEAC tournament is only the first step toward maintaining the standard the program has built. NSU will play Maryland Eastern Shore for the right to play for the MEAC title