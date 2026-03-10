HBCU Football Alum Returns Home With $42M NFL Contract

An HBCU football journey that began with a single scholarship offer has come full circle for Bryan Cook. The former Howard University defensive back and two-time NFL Super Bowl champion is returning home after agreeing to a multi-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, bringing the HBCU football alum and Cincinnati native back to the city where his football career began.

Cook, a product of Mount Healthy High School in suburban Cincinnati, reportedly signed a three-year deal worth roughly $40.25–$42 million as part of the Bengals’ early moves in NFL free agency.

The contract includes $14 million in guaranteed money and an estimated $18 million in first-year cash for the 2026 season, highlighted by a large roster bonus. His deal carries an average annual value of roughly $13.4 million.

For Cook, the agreement represents a rare full-circle moment — from local standout to HBCU football prospect, to Super Bowl champion, and now back home with Cincinnati’s NFL franchise.

Cook’s path to the NFL was anything but typical.

Despite a strong high school career at Mount Healthy High School, where he earned First-Team All-Southwest Ohio Conference honors in 2016, Cook received just one Division I scholarship offer out of high school.

That opportunity came from Howard University, which ultimately launched his college football career.

At Howard University, Bryan Cook quickly emerged as a playmaker in the secondary while playing cornerback. Over two seasons in HBCU football from 2017 to 2018, he appeared in 21 games and recorded 93 tackles, 17 passes defended, and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

His production eventually led him to transfer closer to home, joining the University of Cincinnati.

Breakout at Cincinnati

After sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules at the time, Cook steadily developed into one of the top defensive backs in the American Athletic Conference.

He played in all 10 games during the 2020 season and began to earn more responsibility on the Bearcats’ defense.

Cook delivered a breakout campaign in 2021, finishing the season with 96 tackles, nine passes defended, and two interceptions.

The performance earned him First-Team All-AAC honors and helped power Cincinnati to one of the most historic seasons in college football.

The Bearcats reached the College Football Playoff, where Bryan Cook recorded an interception against Alabama in the semifinal matchup.

Super Bowl Success With the Chiefs

Cook’s college success carried into the NFL Draft when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the second round with the 62nd overall pick in 2022.

He spent four seasons in Kansas City and steadily developed into one of the league’s most reliable young safeties.

During his tenure with the Chiefs, Cook appeared in 62 regular-season games and started 47 of them, recording 238 total tackles, three interceptions, and 15 passes defended.

He also became a fixture in deep playoff runs, helping the Chiefs capture two Super Bowl championships during his rookie contract.

Cook’s performance improved each season, culminating in a standout 2025 campaign. That year, he recorded 85 tackles and six pass breakups while earning an 83.5 grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked him among the top safeties in the NFL.

Analysts specifically highlighted his tackling consistency, noting that Cook finished the season with a missed tackle rate of just 5.6 percent.

Bengals Add Proven Defender

The Bengals targeted Cook in free agency to help stabilize a defense that struggled with tackling during the 2025 season.

At 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Cook is expected to step immediately into a starting role alongside safety Jordan Battle.

His versatility, which includes experience in pass coverage, run support, and postseason play, made him one of the most attractive defensive backs available in free agency.

Cook is expected to replace safety Geno Stone as part of Cincinnati’s defensive overhaul heading into the 2026 season.

A Full-Circle Moment

Few NFL careers follow the arc that Cook’s has.

He grew up playing youth football in Cincinnati and played high school locally before beginning his college journey at an HBCU.

Nearly a decade later, that path has brought him back home.

From a lightly recruited prospect with just one scholarship offer to a two-time Super Bowl champion and $40-plus million NFL player, Cook’s story now continues in the city where it all started.

And this time, he’ll be wearing a Cincinnati Bengals uniform.