Titans Sign Former HBCU Star, Super Bowl Champ

A journey that began on the fields of Division II HBCU football has led Joshua Williams to a new opportunity in the NFL. The former Fayetteville State University standout and two-time Super Bowl champion has agreed to a two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans, giving the former CIAA star a new home in NFL free agency after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Williams reportedly signed a $10 million, two-year deal, including approximately $2.5 million in guaranteed money, as the Tennessee Titans begin reshaping a secondary that struggled in 2025.

The signing reunites Williams with Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, who was part of the Chiefs’ front office that drafted the cornerback in 2022.

For Williams, the move represents the next chapter in one of the more unlikely paths from Division II HBCU football to the NFL.

From Fayetteville to CIAA Stardom

Williams’ football journey began in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he attended Jack Britt High School.

Originally a wide receiver, Williams transitioned to defensive back late in his high school career while also establishing himself as a standout track athlete. His speed helped him set the school record in the 100-meter dash, but despite his athletic profile, he remained lightly recruited.

After spending a postgraduate year at Palmetto Prep Academy, Williams eventually landed at Fayetteville State, where he quickly developed into one of the most dynamic defensive backs in the CIAA.

Over three seasons with the Broncos between 2018 and 2021, Williams recorded 79 tackles, 21 pass breakups, and five interceptions, including a pick-six. His breakout senior campaign earned him First-Team All-CIAA honors and BOXTOROW HBCU All-American recognition.

Standing 6-foot-3 with elite speed, Williams drew increasing attention from NFL scouts. He became the first Fayetteville State player in decades to receive invitations to both the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

From CIAA Prospect to NFL Draft Pick

Williams’ rise culminated in the 2022 NFL Draft, when the Chiefs selected him in the fourth round with the 135th overall pick.

The selection was historic for Fayetteville State. Williams became the first player from the program drafted in nearly half a century and one of the few CIAA players chosen in the modern NFL era.

He quickly made an impact in Kansas City.

Super Bowl Success in Kansas City

During his four seasons with the Chiefs, Joshua Williams appeared in 65 regular-season games and 10 postseason games, contributing to multiple deep playoff runs.

His most memorable moment came during the 2022 AFC Championship Game, when he intercepted a pass from Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter to help seal Kansas City’s victory.

The Chiefs went on to win two Super Bowl titles during Williams’ first two seasons, giving the former CIAA star championship success early in his NFL career.

Over four seasons in Kansas City, Williams recorded 92 tackles, 18 passes defended, and one interception while starting 12 games.

His role evolved over time. While he played significant defensive snaps early in his career, he transitioned into a key special teams contributor during the 2025 season.

Titans Offer New Opportunity

Williams now heads to Tennessee looking for a larger defensive role.

The Tennessee Titans added him as part of an aggressive first day of free agency that also included the signings of cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor’Dale Flott.

At 6-foot-3 and nearly 200 pounds, Williams brings rare size and length to the position. His physical profile is considered an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Titans’ defensive scheme.

After seeing his defensive snaps drop late in his tenure with the Chiefs, Joshua Williams is expected to compete for a significant role in Tennessee’s revamped secondary.

Another HBCU Path to the NFL

Williams’ journey remains one of the more unique stories in recent NFL draft history.

From a lightly recruited high school athlete to a Division II HBCU standout, he transformed himself into an NFL draft pick, postseason contributor, and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Now, with a new opportunity in Tennessee, the former CIAA star begins the next phase of his NFL career — carrying the legacy of HBCU football at Fayetteville State with him.