HBCU Pipeline Shines Bright on NFL 53-Man Rosters in 2025

The NFL’s final 53-man rosters are set, and once again, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have made their presence felt. From veteran starters to undrafted gems, 2025 is shaping up to be another year where HBCU football proves its place on Sundays.

Household Names and Rising Stars

Cleveland grabbed headlines when rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders officially locked in his spot with the Browns. The Jackson State star spent two years under his father, Deion Sanders, before transferring to Colorado and making good on his preseason hype. Now, he’ll join a quarterback room featuring Joe Flacco, and Dillon Gabriel, but all eyes will be on the former HBCU product’s development in Cleveland.

In Jacksonville, Sanders’ former Jackson State teammate, Travis Hunter, earned a roster spot. Hunter, a rare two-way talent, becomes one of the most intriguing rookies in the league, while Bhayshul Tuten (North Carolina A&T) gives the Jaguars another versatile weapon in the backfield.

HBCU Defenders Continue to Deliver

Defense has long been HBCU football’s calling card in the pros, and 2025 is no different. James Houston IV (Jackson State) will line up opposite Micah Parsons in Dallas, while Markquese Bell (Florida A&M) continues to solidify the Cowboys’ secondary.

The Kansas City Chiefs doubled down on their faith in HBCU standouts, keeping Joshua Williams (Fayetteville State) and Bryan Cook, who began his career at Howard before transferring to Cincinnati. Over in Minnesota, Javon Hargrave (South Carolina State) remains one of the NFL’s most feared defensive tackles, joined by Elijah Williams (Morgan State).

Skill Position Playmakers

Few HBCUs have had more recent NFL success than Florida A&M. The Rattlers will be represented by Xavier Smith, a dynamic wideout who stuck with the Los Angeles Rams after flashing as a returner, and Bell in Dallas.

Running back Emanuel Wilson (Fort Valley State/Johnson C. Smith) carved out a role with Green Bay after a strong preseason, while Claudin Cherelus (Alcorn State) and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, aka “Bill” (Alabama State), bring much-needed depth to Carolina and Washington, respectively.

Protectors in the Trenches

The HBCU pipeline has also stocked NFL offensive and defensive lines. Tytus Howard (Alabama State) anchors the right side for the Houston Texans, while Grover Stewart (Albany State) continues to command respect on Indianapolis’ defensive front.

Kion Smith (Fayetteville State) survived cuts in Miami, and Trent Scott (Grambling State) held his place with Washington. In Baltimore, the Ravens invested in youth by keeping two HBCU linemen—Corey Bullock (North Carolina Central) and Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M).

Complete List: HBCU Players on 2025 NFL 53-Man Rosters

Player Position NFL Team HBCU KhaDarel Hodge WR Atlanta Falcons Prairie View A&M Corey Bullock OL Baltimore Ravens North Carolina Central Carson Vinson OL Baltimore Ravens Alabama A&M Brandon Codrington CB/RS Buffalo Bills North Carolina Central Claudin Cherelus LB Carolina Panthers Alcorn State Shedeur Sanders QB Cleveland Browns Jackson State Markquese Bell S Dallas Cowboys Florida A&M James Houston IV EDGE Dallas Cowboys Jackson State Emanuel Wilson RB Green Bay Packers Fort Valley State / Johnson C. Smith Tytus Howard OT Houston Texans Alabama State Grover Stewart DT Indianapolis Colts Albany State Travis Hunter WR/DB Jacksonville Jaguars Jackson State Bhayshul Tuten RB Jacksonville Jaguars North Carolina A&T Bryan Cook S Kansas City Chiefs Howard Joshua Williams CB Kansas City Chiefs Fayetteville State Cobie Durant CB Los Angeles Rams South Carolina State Xavier Smith WR/KR Los Angeles Rams Florida A&M Kion Smith OT Miami Dolphins Fayetteville State Javon Hargrave DT Minnesota Vikings South Carolina State Elijah Williams DL Minnesota Vikings Morgan State Torricelli Simpkins III OL New Orleans Saints North Carolina Central Jamie Gillan P New York Giants Arkansas–Pine Bluff Trent Scott OL Washington Commanders Grambling State Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB Washington Commanders Alabama State

Why It Matters

For decades, HBCUs were the heart of the NFL talent pipeline, producing legends like Walter Payton, Jerry Rice, and Michael Strahan. While the landscape of college recruiting shifted, the 2025 roster cuts prove the legacy is still alive. From undrafted free agents fighting their way onto depth charts to first-round caliber names like Hunter, HBCU football continues to produce players ready for the biggest stage.

With over 20 players making active rosters, HBCUs aren’t just represented—they impact games. And for every Sanders or Hunter grabbing headlines, there’s a Bell, Wilson, or Smith turning camp opportunities into careers.

The message is clear: HBCU football still belongs in the NFL conversation.