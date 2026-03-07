HBCU Coach Joins Trump’s College Sports Roundtable

Charlie Ward Joins White House Roundtable on College Sports

Florida A&M (FAMU) men’s basketball coach Charlie Ward remains one of the most respected figures not just in HBCU but in all of American sports. Ward first built his legacy as a two-sport star at Florida State University. He won the 1993 Heisman Trophy and later played in the NBA. He remains the only Heisman winner to go on to a professional basketball career.

Today, Ward leads the Florida A&M men’s basketball program while maintaining influence across the national sports landscape.

That influence recently brought him to the White House.

Ward Attends White House Meeting on College Sports

Ward traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in a high-profile meeting about the future of college athletics. President Donald Trump convened the roundtable to discuss growing concerns across the NCAA landscape.

Several major figures in sports and politics joined the discussion.

The group included Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, legendary former Alabama and LSU coach Nick Saban, and former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Fellow Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow also attended the session. Ward, however, was the only HBCU representative in the room.

Ward arrived in Washington less than a day after Florida A&M defeated rival Bethune-Cookman 81–77 in Tallahassee. DeSantis coordinated travel with the FAMU coach following the game.

FAMU Coach Charlie Ward

“Saving College Sports” Roundtable Focuses on NIL

Organizers labeled the meeting the “Saving College Sports” roundtable.

Participants discussed the rapidly changing structure of college athletics. Much of the conversation centered on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policies and the transfer portal.

Many leaders across college sports believe the NCAA’s recent policy changes reshaped competitive balance. Critics argue the system now favors programs with the strongest financial backing rather than those focused on long-term player development.

Trump emphasized the urgency of the issue during the meeting.

“I will have an executive order within one week,” Trump said. “If this doesn’t work, college sports will be destroyed. Women’s sports will be destroyed.”

His remarks reflect growing frustration from administrators, coaches, and lawmakers across the country.

Ward Turns Focus Back to SWAC Tournament

Despite the national spotlight, Ward quickly returned his attention to his HBCU basketball program.

Florida A&M enters the SWAC Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed. The Rattlers now head to Atlanta with momentum after the rivalry win over top ranked Bethune-Cookman.

Ward will lead FAMU into its first SWAC Tournament appearance under his leadership. The program now has a chance to secure an NCAA Tournament berth.