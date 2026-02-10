Charlie Ward Leads FAMU to Skid-Snapping Home Win

Don’t talk to Charlie Ward about the close margin of victory. After a four-game skid in which baskets were hard to come by, Florida A&M (FAMU) responded with a record-setting performance. For the first time since joining the SWAC in 2021, the Rattlers scored 100 points in a game. They needed every one of them to outlast a scrappy Prairie View A&M Panthers squad that poured in 62 points in the second half of the HBCU Basketball matchup.

Jordan Chapman Sets the Tone

FAMU captain Jordan Chapman led the way with 18 points. He was flawless from beyond the arc, knocking down all five of his three-point attempts. Chapman also made his only other field goal, finishing a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor.

Balanced Scoring Lifts FAMU

The Rattlers relied on a true team effort to secure the win. Seven different players scored in double figures, a welcome sight for Charlie Ward as he works to stabilize the program heading into the HBCU Basketball battle that is the SWAC Tournament.

“Very proud of the guys and the effort,” Ward said. “There’s still a lot of work we’re going to continue to do, but it was a great team win. Guys came off the bench and produced really well. That just speaks to our team and their willingness to do whatever it takes to be successful.”

Standings Tighten in the SWAC Race

With the win, FAMU is now tied for fourth place with Jackson State Tigers and Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Despite the recent four-game slide, the Rattlers still own the third-best conference record overall at 9–13.

Defense, Adjustments, and Surviving the Second Half

FAMU’s pressure defense set the tone early. The Rattlers held Prairie View A&M to just 34 points in the first half. After the break, Panthers head coach Byron Smith and his staff adjusted, increasing the tempo and offensive aggression.

The Rattlers managed to withstand the surge, but not without issues.

Turnovers Nearly Cost the Rattlers

Ball security was a major concern. FAMU committed 23 turnovers, a flaw that nearly erased the historic scoring night. Even so, Ward remained focused on the bigger picture rather than the record itself.

“The records are for the history books,” Ward said. “At the end of the day, we just want to win the game. Whether it’s 100 points or 59, it doesn’t matter. I’m looking at 20 assists — that’s off the chart. When you’ve lost multiple games, you’ll take the win regardless of how it looks.”

Road Test Ahead for FAMU

The Rattlers will look to build momentum on the road. FAMU travels to Mississippi to face Jackson State on Feb. 14, followed by a Feb. 16 trip to “The Reservation” to take on the Alcorn State Braves.