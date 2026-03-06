HBCU Softball Team Stuns Big Ten, Coach Fined $1.5K Afterward

A historic win for Howard University softball over a Big Ten opponent has quickly been followed by unexpected controversy. Days after the HBCU softball program stunned the University of Minnesota in a dramatic early-season tournament game, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) issued a public reprimand and a $1,500 fine to Howard head coach Tori Tyson.

While the conference confirmed the disciplinary action, the exact wording of Tyson’s comments has not been publicly released. However, the timing of the sanction — and comments circulating within the HBCU sports community — suggest the issue stemmed from remarks about the conference’s Player of the Week selection.

MEAC issues a public reprimand to Howard softball coach Tori Tyson and a $1,500 find for her comments about the player of the week selection. — Bonitta Best (@BonittaBest) March 5, 2026

Historic upset over Big Ten opponent

The story began on March 1 at the Hillebrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona.

Howard pulled off a 5–4 upset over Minnesota, marking the first victory over a Power Four opponent in program history. It was a true statement win for an HBCU program that captured the MEAC championship in 2025 and has steadily raised its national profile under Tyson.

Sophomore pitcher Aiko Conaway earned the win in relief, while senior Julia Holt closed the door with a save in front of her hometown crowd.

Howard built its lead with a four-run third inning. The rally started with a single by Whipper, followed by an RBI hit from Jordan. Riggins later doubled to drive in another run, and Cheyenne Castille delivered a two-run double to extend the advantage to 4–0.

Minnesota rallied late, pulling within 5–4 in the sixth inning on a two-run home run. However, Holt sealed the victory in the seventh inning to secure the program’s landmark win.

For a Howard team that had already endured several narrow defeats earlier in the season — including a 1–0 loss to No. 17 LSU — the result was a major confidence boost.

“It was definitely a sense of relief,” Tyson said after the game via Howard’s The Dig publication. “We’ve had heartbreaking losses the last two weeks. We needed to see that we could get up and punch back.”

Weekly awards controversy emerges

Less than 48 hours later, a separate storyline emerged.

On March 2, the MEAC announced its weekly softball honors for the period ending March 1. Norfolk State’s Maddy Morris was named Player of the Week.

Howard had already captured the conference’s opening weekly honors earlier in February, when Bison players Merci Hart and Julia Holt earned Player and Pitcher of the Week recognition.

However, following the Minnesota upset weekend, Tyson publicly criticized the conference’s Player of the Week selection process.

The MEAC later determined that her remarks violated conference sportsmanship and ethical conduct policies.

MEAC issues a reprimand and a fine

On March 5, the conference confirmed that Tyson had been issued a public reprimand and a $1,500 fine.

The MEAC stated the sanction stemmed from “public comments regarding the conference’s Player of the Week selection process.”

The conference did not release the specific remarks referenced in its disciplinary notice.

Within the HBCU sports media space, longtime journalist Bonita Best reported that the reprimand was tied directly to Tyson’s comments about the weekly award selection.

While that context aligns with the conference’s statement, the exact details of Tyson’s remarks remain unclear.

A coach known for defending her players

The seventh-year head coach has built a reputation as a passionate advocate for her players. In 2023, Tyson publicly challenged NCAA officiating after an incident she believed unfairly targeted her team.

At the time, she took to social media to defend her athletes and push back against the situation.

“I will never stand down on that nor apologize for it,” Tyson wrote during the dispute.

That same willingness to speak up for her players has been a defining trait throughout her tenure at Howard.

Image courtesy of Howard University’s ‘The Dig’ Publication

Momentum and controversy intersect

The timing of the reprimand adds another layer to what was otherwise a historic moment for the program.

Howard’s victory over Minnesota was not just a single upset. It represented a tangible sign that the Bison can compete with major conference programs on the national stage.

Minnesota, despite recent struggles, remains one of the most historically successful programs outside the traditional softball power regions. The Golden Gophers reached the Women’s College World Series in 2019 and have captured multiple Big Ten titles.

For Howard, the win reinforced the upward trajectory of a program that has emerged as a consistent contender in the MEAC.

Now, the aftermath of that victory includes a reminder of the passion and intensity that often accompany programs trying to break through at the highest level.

Howard returns to action this weekend at the Marshall March Madness tournament before opening MEAC play on March 14 in Washington, D.C.

Whether the headlines focus on the upset, the fine, or both, one thing is clear: the Bison softball program continues to command attention on and off the field.