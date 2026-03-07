Rapper Common features Marching “100” on NBA on Prime

In the early 1990s, before he won his first Grammy and before he was widely known “Common” Lonnie Rashid Lynn was a FAMU Rattler. Now considered as one of the best lyricists to ever don the hip hop conversation, he walked the highest of seven hills in Tallahassee. He went to Florida A&M University where he honed his skills and emerged as one of the all-time great lyricists.

Common often talked about the influence the Marching “100” had on his time at FAMU. When he was asked to produce a song for Prime Video for their NBA broadcasts, the thought of integrating the Marching “100” into the fold was always on his mind. When the opportunity arose, he would secure the Marching “100” for a promo that aired on Mar. 7 for the opening of the Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves game.

The band performed “Victory,” the official theme for NBA on Prime, composed by three-time Grammy Award-winning artist and FAMU alumnus Common, alongside acclaimed musicians and composers Karriem Riggins and three-time Grammy Award winner James Poyser. The collaboration marks the first national NBA broadcast theme created by three Black composers.

Common in college

Common has ties to FAMU since he graduated

The spot was narrated by Common, talking about his days at FAMU. His lasting connection to FAMU is fellow Chicago native Marvin Green Jr., who now works as at the FAMU Foundation with a responsibility for raising funds for the Marching “100.”

Green can be heard in the promo talking about his homeboy and classmate. “You can get to anywhere from FAMU,” Green said. “Common walked the hills of Florida A&M University. He started his dreams here.”

As the Marching “100” plays the theme song while doing formations on the floor of the Al Lawson Center, a voiceover for Common is layered over the performance.

“I’m a Rattler for life,” Common said. “And when I came down from Chicago, it was always about y’all (Marching 100). Y’all were our pride man, so I just heard some of the rehearsals and I was like man, it started giving me chills.”

The Marching “100” spelled out “NBA,” “on,” and “Prime” with the swoop logo. There were also cut ins from across the FAMU campus. From the main quadrangle to the Polkinghorne dorm to the band building, strategic shots sent representation from all over the campus in the video.

Another FAMU/NBA Connection

Common closed his commentary with an explanation of his production of the Amazon NBA theme song. “…this theme song meant a lot to us. For us to do a theme song for Amazon as black people, as black creators, to be the theme song for the NBA…yo, it’s one of the dopest things ever that they’re ever going to experience on TV hearing this man.”