NFL trade could set up HBCU connection for Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are reshaping their offensive line — and the move could strengthen an already notable HBCU connection on the roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans have agreed to trade former Alabama State star Tytus Howard to Cleveland for a fifth-round draft pick. Howard will also receive a three-year, $63 million extension, per Schefter.

The trade cannot become official until March 11, when the new league year begins.

But here’s what makes this move especially intriguing for HBCU fans: the Browns already have former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the roster.

If Sanders wins the starting job this season, he could be protected by a fellow HBCU product.

Tytus Howard working out at NFL Pro Scout Day, Friday, March, 8, 2019.



Photo by David Campbell/Alabama State University

Shedeur Sanders Entering Quarterback Competition

Sanders took over as Cleveland’s starting quarterback in Week 11 last season and remained the starter through Week 18.

Now, he is expected to enter training camp in a quarterback competition with Deshaun Watson, who is returning from an Achilles injury that forced him to miss all of last season.

Sanders finished the 2025 season with:

120 completions on 212 attempts

1,400 passing yards

7 touchdown passes

10 interceptions

68.1 passer rating

The #Browns made a move for former #Texans OT/G Tytus Howard to start overhauling the O-line — @Gbush91 reflects on the first domino falling into place.#DawgPound | https://t.co/mwsiKv2yHt pic.twitter.com/peum1c1UF9 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 2, 2026

He also added 169 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

While the numbers were uneven, Sanders showed flashes of growth after taking over midseason.

His best performance came in Week 14 against the Titans, when he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns in a narrow 31-29 loss.

Cleveland went 3-5 in his eight appearances, including wins over the Raiders, Steelers and Bengals.

Former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders accepts the Black College Football Player of The Year Award.

Browns Begin Offensive Line Overhaul

Howard’s arrival signals the start of what is expected to be a significant offensive line rebuild in Cleveland.

The Browns ranked:

20th in pass block win rate

24th in run block win rate

Only one Week 1 starter from last season — Dawand Jones — is currently under contract for 2026, and he is rehabbing from a serious leg injury.

Howard brings versatility. In 2025, he started games at right tackle, right guard and left guard for Houston.

According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed just a 4.8% pressure rate and a 1.1% quick pressure rate — both career bests.

Only seven qualifying players allowed a lower pressure rate than his 5.8% mark on 171 pass-block snaps at left guard.

Howard has started 93 games over his seven-year career.

HBCU Talent at Premium Positions

Howard starred at Alabama State University before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick. Sanders began his college career at Jackson State, helping elevate national attention around HBCU football before transferring to Colorado.

Now, both are in Cleveland.

If Sanders earns the starting role this season, the Browns could feature an HBCU quarterback protected by an HBCU offensive lineman — a powerful example of the continued growth and visibility of HBCU talent at premium NFL positions.

For now, competition awaits. But the possibility is real.

And for HBCU football supporters, it’s worth watching.