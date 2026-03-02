HBCU names active head coach while former coach explains resignation

Shaw University is entering a new chapter in its men’s basketball program, as the HBCU announced a leadership change effective immediately. Current Shaw assistant and WSSU Hall of Famer Wykevin Bazemore has been named as acting head coach following Collins’ resignation.



In a brief statement, the university confirmed it will conduct a national search to identify permanent leadership for both its men’s and women’s basketball programs. No additional details were provided, with the school noting that further updates will be released on its official website.



The transition comes following Bobby Collins’ decision to step down as head coach. Collins released a personal statement describing his departure as “thoughtful, measured, and fully aligned with my purpose.”

Bigger Than Basketball

“Coaching has never been just about basketball for me,” Collins said. “The game is the vehicle, but the mission is transformation.”



Collins emphasized that his approach extended beyond wins and losses, centering instead on developing “disciplined, resilient, accountable young men who are prepared to lead in life.” He added, “When you build the man, the player follows.”



A championship-winning coach in the MEAC (Hampton) and CIAA (WSSU), Collins took over the program in March 2020.



During his tenure, Collins guided Shaw through a rebuilding process, including NCAA sanctions, that saw the program regain competitiveness within the CIAA. The Bears improved from a 5-23 season prior to his arrival to a 10-11 mark in his first year. By 2022-23, Shaw posted a 16-14 record and advanced to the CIAA Quarterfinals, also earning the conference’s Sportsmanship Award.

Shaw persevered despite challenges

This past season, the Bears finished 16-10 as the follow up to a 11-17 campaign. While the program did not break through to a championship level, Collins pointed to foundational progress achieved under his leadership.



“In a short time, we established structure, restored belief, elevated competitiveness, and created a culture rooted in accountability and brotherhood,” Collins said. “We did more than compete; we laid a sustainable foundation.”



Collins also acknowledged the challenges faced by the program, referencing “the realities of limited resources” and crediting his players and staff for maximizing their circumstances.



“I genuinely believe the program is positioned for continued growth and success,” he said.

Bazemore takes over

Now, that growth will temporarily be overseen by Bazemore, who steps into the acting head coach role as Shaw begins its national search. A former standout player and experienced assistant, Bazemore inherits a roster shaped by Collins’ emphasis on culture and accountability. His task will be maintaining continuity while navigating the uncertainty that often accompanies coaching transitions.



For an HBCU program like Shaw, leadership stability is critical. The CIAA remains one of the most competitive Division II conferences in the country, and sustained success requires both vision and institutional alignment.



As for Collins, he made clear that his coaching journey is far from over.



“I am energized about the next opportunity; the next program to build, the next group of young men to mentor,” he said. “My purpose remains unchanged: develop men of character who win in basketball and in life.”



Shaw now turns its focus toward the future, beginning a search that will shape the next era of basketball for the HBCU.