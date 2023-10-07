Tytus Howard, Terron Armstead headline NFL roster news

By

Former Alabama State star and Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard will be back on the field for the first time this NFL season. Howard was activated from the injured reserve designation on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s game versus the Falcons.

The hand injury occurred in August during training camp just after Howard inked a brand new $56 million extension. At the time he was expected to be off the field for a month after surgery, but it turned into nearly two months.

Howard practiced for the entire week before being activated in time for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Both the Texans and Falcons come into the game with 2-2 records.

He’ll get a chance to protect rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud who is having a historic season so far. Stroud is the only player in NFL history who has thrown for over 1,200 yards and zero interceptions through his first four games.

Another HBCU lineman is on the move but headed in the opposite direction. The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday that former UAPB star Terron Armstead is headed to injured reserve. Armstead, a four-time Pro Bowler, will miss at least the next four games, but is expected to return at some point this season. The left tackle injured his knee in last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Miami is 3-1 heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

