HBCU squad wins women’s title with just six players

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Short-handed but stout, Rust College is back on top of the HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC)

Playing with a rotation of only six players, the East No. 3 seed Lady Bearcats (19-10, 9-2 HBCUAC) relied on a gritty defensive performance and a late-game surge from Patsy Johnson to defeat East No. 2 seed Talladega College 67-60 in the 2026 Hope Credit Union HBCUAC Championship on Sunday at Birthright Alumni Hall.

The victory marks the fourth conference title in five seasons for Rust College. None of the players on the current roster played on the previous championship team. This is the second straight HBCU Athletic Conference championship that the No. 1 seed did not win.

Tournament Most Valuable Player Genae Garner ignited the Lady Bearcats early, scoring 17 of her 21 points in the first half. Garner opened the game a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range, helping Rust build a 37-24 lead at the break. She finished with six three-pointers.

Talladega (16-9, 7-5 HBCUAC) mounted a fierce comeback in the second half, employing a “face-guard” defensive strategy to neutralize Garner. Led by Courtney Lowe’s interior scoring and defensive pressure, the Tornadoes whittled away at the deficit. A free throw by Colbrina Flowers with 1:54 remaining in regulation capped a 17-11 run, pulling Talladega within two points at 60-58.

However, Patsy Johnson took over in the final minutes. Johnson scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to stave off the Talladega rally and secure the championship.

Rust and Talladega will find out their opponents for the 2026 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Women’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round during the selection show on Thursday at 7 p.m. on the NAIA YouTube Channel.