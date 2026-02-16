Chris Paul just retired. But his HBCU needs a coach…

The retirement of Chris Paul occurring just hours before the coaching change at WSSU presents a unique moment for this blue blood HBCU to think bigger than ever.

WSSU slot is open

The news broke on Valentine’s day — Corey Thompson is out. Winston-Salem State University is moving in a different direction. It was a move that many felt was simmering for a long time. The results simply were not there. Thompson leaves with a 12-37 overall record. The Rams went 5-22 in his first year. This season sat at 7-15 before the change. In a results business, these numbers are hard to defend.



WSSU is not just any Division II program. It is a crown jewel of the CIAA. The standard here was set by legends. Clarence “Big House” Gaines won eight CIAA championship and the 1967 NCAA College Division title. Rick Duckett brought home back-to-back titles in 1999 and 2000. Bobby Collins added a banner in 2012. Most recently, Cleo Hill won in 2020 and 2023. Chris Paul understands this history because his parents both went to WSSU. Big House Gaines used to attend his games. He is also a recent graduate.

A Big Ram Coincidence?

Timing is everything in sports. On February 13, 2026, the “Point God” announced his NBA retirement. On February 14, the Rams made their move. This overlap is almost poetic. It creates a window that the administration must explore. Is it a long shot? Absolutely. Paul likely has interest from NBA front offices. He has a life in Los Angeles. However, the connection to his hometown is real.

The university currently has an interim AD in Eric Burns. The leadership is in a state of flux. This is the time to be bold. You do not wait for a “safe” hire. You go after a transformational figure. This WSSU job is among the best in Division II and is a springboard to Division I. It deserves a name that commands national respect.

Chris Paul brought an NBA All-Star lineup to WSSU back in 2011.

Chris Paul has WSSU roots

The relationship between the Paul family and the Rams is deep. Big House Gaines was a fixture in the community. He used to visit the service station owned by Paul’s late grandfather. Gaines even made it a point to attend Paul’s games at West Forsyth High School. That level of respect stays with a person. Paul has always championed the local community. He has often supported the school’s athletic programs.



Recruiting in the modern era has changed. The transfer portal is now a major factor. Thompson struggled to build a consistent roster. He brought back too many players from a losing season. The chemistry was often questioned. A legend like Paul fixes those issues overnight. Players want to play for a Hall of Famer. They want the knowledge of an NBA veteran. This is how you win in a modern HBCU environment.

Restoring the Vibe at the Gaines Center

The atmosphere in the C.E. Gaines Center has shifted. During the recent doubleheaders, the energy was uneven. The women’s team is currently soaring and nationally ranked. Coach Tiara Terry, a WSSU alumna, has it on a 16-game winning streak. It is undefeated at home. Unfortunately, the men’s games have been “killing the vibe.” The air leaves the building after the women finish.

Fans have been voting with their feet. Students have been leaving early. This is unacceptable for a program with this much pride. The Rams cannot afford another three years of “building.” They need an immediate spark. Chris Paul is the ultimate spark plug. His presence would sell out the arena every single night. It would bring the “Red Sea” back to life.

Chris Paul graduated from WSSU in 2022. (WSSU Photography)

The Reality of the Pursuit

We must be honest about the challenges. This is a long shot at BEST. Paul just finished a grueling professional career. He may want to spend time with his family. Moving back to North Carolina is a big life change. Coaching at the Division II level is also a grind. It involves long bus rides and modest budgets. But we have seen this work before.

Deion Sanders changed the landscape at Jackson State. He proved that a superstar can thrive in this space. Paul could have similar gravity. He is a master of the game. He is a teacher at heart. Even if he says no, the phone call must be made. It shows the fans that the university is serious. It shows that WSSU still views itself as a powerhouse.

Time for a big Ram swing

The search for a new leader starts now. Tony Jones will lead the team in the interim. But the long-term vision must be grand. The university needs to find someone who can “restore the standard.” That was the goal when Thompson was hired. As an alumnus and champion, he had the right pedigree. It simply did not translate to wins.

Now, the focus turns to the next chapter. The administration must cast a wide net. They should look at young assistants and proven winners. But they should also look at the hometown hero. This HBCU is ready for a new era of dominance. It is time to keep the “Win in Winston.” Making the call to Paul is the first step toward that goal.

