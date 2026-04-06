Jackson State football makes quality of life scheduling decision

Jackson State is making a notable change to its early-season schedule, and for HBCU football fans in Mississippi, the move makes plenty of sense.

The Tigers have announced that all three of their September home games will kick off at 6 p.m. CST. That is a shift from last season, when Jackson State began both of its September home contests in the afternoon at 2 p.m. CST.

That may sound like a small scheduling tweak on the surface. In reality, it could make a major difference for players, fans, bands, and the overall game-day atmosphere at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

September football in Mississippi is often still played in summer-like heat. That was certainly the case last season. Jackson State’s home game against Hampton on Aug. 30 was played in 85-degree weather. Its Sept. 13 home matchup against Tuskegee was even hotter at 92 degrees.

Moving kickoff four hours later does not eliminate the heat entirely, but it gives the sun more time to drop and should create a more manageable environment by the time the games get underway.

Why the change matters

For a program like Jackson State, the decision matters beyond comfort.

Heat impacts stamina, sidelines, crowd energy, and even the in-game experience for fans sitting in direct sunlight. It also affects marching bands, support staff, and everyone else involved in putting on a full HBCU football spectacle.

A 6 p.m. kickoff gives Jackson State a better chance to deliver a more fan-friendly setting during one of the hottest months of the season. That matters for attendance, tailgating, and the kind of electric environment the program wants for marquee home dates.

It is also notable because Jackson State is coming off a 9-3 season. The Tigers reached the SWAC Championship Game before falling at home to Prairie View A&M. With expectations still high, every home game this fall figures to carry added significance.

September slate set in Jackson

Jackson State’s September home lineup includes three intriguing games.

The Tigers will host Edward Waters on Sept. 5 in the HOPE Labor Day Classic. They will then welcome Tuskegee on Sept. 19 for the W.C. Gorden Classic. Jackson State closes out the month at home on Sept. 26 against Southern in a Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown.

All three of those games will now start at 6 p.m. CST.

For Jackson State, it is a practical move. For everyone attending, it could be one of the smartest decisions of the season.