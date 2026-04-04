HBCU All-Stars part of big NCAA Weekend in Indianapolis

With the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship being decided over the next few days, Indianapolis is currently the epicenter of college basketball. Members of the 2025 HBCU All-Star game are a part of the fabric of the city as well this weekend as they prepare for the fifth annual version of this game.

Over 20 of the best HBCU basketball seniors from this past season have enjoyed the VIP treatment around Indianapolis since Thursday morning when they arrived in town. Players gathered for practices on Friday and Saturday at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis, where Sunday’s game will be played.



Coach Byron Smith from Prairie View A&M will lead Team Sam Jones against Tennessee State’s Nolan Smith, who will be coaching Team Bob Dandridge. Smith will coach players like Kintavious Dozier, an All-SWAC performer at Alabama A&M, whom he coached against during his entire playing career. But this weekend, former rivals now find themselves as teammates.

“Oh it’s very fun. Especially when we get in the locker room. We have these different stories and point of views to tell when we were playing each other. I think it’s pretty cool,” Dozier said after Saturday’s practice.

After each team wrapped up it’s final practice on Saturday they were gifted a free pair of Air Jordans delivered by event founder Travis L. Williams. The rest of the evening was filled with a social justice panel discussion and a trip to Fan Fest outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

But the only game that will truly matter to these players will be the game on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the two rosters for this year’s All-Star game.





TEAM SAM JONES (SWAC/CIAA/INDEPENDENT) – HOME TEAM

No. Name School Pos Ht Wt Hometown 01 Jacob Cooper Virginia State University PG 5-8 165 Virginia Beach, VA 02 Dontae Horne Prairie View A&M University SG 6-4 190 Memphis, TN 03 Larry Howell Fayetteville State University SF 6-6 200 Orangeburg, SC 05 Roderick Coffee III Grambling State University SF 6-4 200 Painesville, OH 09 Tyler Shirley Florida A&M University PF 6-8 210 Atlanta, GA 10 Cory Wells Prairie View A&M University SF 6-7 200 Murphy, TX 11 Nick Woodard Alcorn State University SF 6-6 210 Oglethorpe, GA 12 Kintavious Dozier Alabama A&M University PG 6-1 195 Lanett, AL 23 Daniel Rouzan Bethune-Cookman University PF 6-8 235 Las Vegas, NV 35 Josh Ogundele Hampton University C 7-0 275 London, England

Coaches

Byron Smith – Prairie View A&M University

Devin Hoehn – Fayetteville State University

Players from the HBCU All-Star game check out their new Air Jordans they received after Saturday’s practice.

TEAM BOB DANDRIDGE (MEAC / SIAC / INDEPENDENT) – AWAY TEAM

No. Name School Pos Ht Wt Hometown 00 Dionte Johnson North Carolina Central University PG 6-0 200 Bronx, NY 01 Najashi Tolefree Miles College SF 6-6 200 Milwaukee, WI 02 Travis Harper II Tennessee State University SG 6-6 190 Columbus, GA 03 Rob Lawson Morgan State University PG 5-11 175 Capitol Heights, MD 07 Anthony McComb III Norfolk State University SG 6-3 180 Dayton, OH 11 Zion Obanla University of Maryland Eastern Shore PF 6-8 215 Houston, TX 21 Kusamae Draper Tuskegee University C 6-9 210 Conyers, GA 22 Cameron Clark South Carolina State University C 6-10 245 Gwinnett, GA 25 Xzavier Long Hampton University PF 6-7 190 Washington, D.C. 30 Aaron Nkrumah Tennessee State University SG 6-6 175 Worcester, MA 34 Bryce Harris Howard University SF 6-4 220 Brentwood, NY

Coaches

Nolan Smith – Tennessee State University

Larry Dixon – Morehouse College