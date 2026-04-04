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HBCU All-Stars part of big NCAA Weekend in Indianapolis

2025-2026 HBCU Basketball The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture
Tolly Carr

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Tolly Carr

April 04, 2026

HBCU All Stars Circle Indianapolis

With the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship being decided over the next few days, Indianapolis is currently the epicenter of college basketball. Members of the 2025 HBCU All-Star game are a part of the fabric of the city as well this weekend as they prepare for the fifth annual version of this game.

Over 20 of the best HBCU basketball seniors from this past season have enjoyed the VIP treatment around Indianapolis since Thursday morning when they arrived in town. Players gathered for practices on Friday and Saturday at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis, where Sunday’s game will be played.

Coach Byron Smith from Prairie View A&M will lead Team Sam Jones against Tennessee State’s Nolan Smith, who will be coaching Team Bob Dandridge. Smith will coach players like Kintavious Dozier, an All-SWAC performer at Alabama A&M, whom he coached against during his entire playing career. But this weekend, former rivals now find themselves as teammates.

“Oh it’s very fun. Especially when we get in the locker room. We have these different stories and point of views to tell when we were playing each other. I think it’s pretty cool,” Dozier said after Saturday’s practice.

After each team wrapped up it’s final practice on Saturday they were gifted a free pair of Air Jordans delivered by event founder Travis L. Williams. The rest of the evening was filled with a social justice panel discussion and a trip to Fan Fest outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

But the only game that will truly matter to these players will be the game on Sunday. Let’s take a look at the two rosters for this year’s All-Star game.

TEAM SAM JONES (SWAC/CIAA/INDEPENDENT) – HOME TEAM

No. Name School Pos Ht Wt Hometown
01Jacob CooperVirginia State UniversityPG5-8165Virginia Beach, VA
02Dontae HornePrairie View A&M UniversitySG6-4190Memphis, TN
03Larry HowellFayetteville State UniversitySF6-6200Orangeburg, SC
05Roderick Coffee IIIGrambling State UniversitySF6-4200Painesville, OH
09Tyler ShirleyFlorida A&M UniversityPF6-8210Atlanta, GA
10Cory WellsPrairie View A&M UniversitySF6-7200Murphy, TX
11Nick WoodardAlcorn State UniversitySF6-6210Oglethorpe, GA
12Kintavious DozierAlabama A&M UniversityPG6-1195Lanett, AL
23Daniel RouzanBethune-Cookman UniversityPF6-8235Las Vegas, NV
35Josh OgundeleHampton UniversityC7-0275London, England

Coaches

  • Byron Smith – Prairie View A&M University
  • Devin Hoehn – Fayetteville State University
HBCU All Star Air Jordans
Players from the HBCU All-Star game check out their new Air Jordans they received after Saturday’s practice.

TEAM BOB DANDRIDGE (MEAC / SIAC / INDEPENDENT) – AWAY TEAM

No. Name School Pos Ht Wt Hometown
00Dionte JohnsonNorth Carolina Central UniversityPG6-0200Bronx, NY
01Najashi TolefreeMiles CollegeSF6-6200Milwaukee, WI
02Travis Harper IITennessee State UniversitySG6-6190Columbus, GA
03Rob LawsonMorgan State UniversityPG5-11175Capitol Heights, MD
07Anthony McComb IIINorfolk State UniversitySG6-3180Dayton, OH
11Zion ObanlaUniversity of Maryland Eastern ShorePF6-8215Houston, TX
21Kusamae DraperTuskegee UniversityC6-9210Conyers, GA
22Cameron ClarkSouth Carolina State UniversityC6-10245Gwinnett, GA
25Xzavier LongHampton UniversityPF6-7190Washington, D.C.
30Aaron NkrumahTennessee State UniversitySG6-6175Worcester, MA
34Bryce HarrisHoward UniversitySF6-4220Brentwood, NY

Coaches

  • Nolan Smith – Tennessee State University
  • Larry Dixon – Morehouse College

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