North Carolina A&T band director set to retire

North Carolina A&T’s iconic HBCU band program is preparing to honor a transformative leader, as longtime director Dr. Kenneth Ruff announces his retirement after more than two decades at the helm.

The university confirmed that Ruff will step down in June 2026. His departure closes a defining chapter for one of the most recognized band programs in the HBCU space. The tribute theme, “Songs in the Key of Legacy,” reflects both his musical and cultural impact.

North Carolina A&T band built on excellence

Dr. Kenneth Ruff took over as director of bands at North Carolina A&T in 2003. A former drum major of the Blue and Gold Marching Machine, he returned to lead with vision and discipline.

Over time, he elevated the program into a national standard for HBCU band excellence. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine became known for precision, energy, and musical range.

Ruff expanded the program’s reach beyond football Saturdays. He oversaw concert bands, symphonic ensembles, and pep groups across campus. His leadership emphasized both performance quality and student development.

That approach helped the North Carolina A&T band grow in size, reputation, and influence. Enrollment in the program increased, and the band became a key part of the university’s identity.

HBCU band reaches national stages

Under Ruff’s leadership, the band performed on some of the country’s biggest stages. The Blue and Gold Marching Machine appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Those appearances showcased the power and tradition of the HBCU band experience. They also positioned North Carolina A&T as a national cultural force.

The band earned major honors during his tenure. It won the Honda Battle of the Bands and received recognition as ESPN’s Band of the Year.

In addition, the group developed a unique relationship with the NFL. The band has performed in connection with the Carolina Panthers, expanding its audience even further.

A lasting HBCU legacy beyond the field

Ruff’s impact reaches far beyond awards and performances. He helped define what a modern HBCU band program looks like in the 21st century.

His emphasis on discipline, loyalty, and excellence shaped generations of students. Many of his former band members have become educators, musicians, and leaders.

Colleagues often describe him as a builder of culture, not just a director of music. That distinction explains why his influence will continue long after his retirement.

North Carolina A&T plans to celebrate Ruff throughout the coming year. Details of those events are expected to be announced soon.

For the HBCU band community, this moment is both a farewell and a celebration. And for North Carolina A&T, it is a reminder that true legacy is measured in impact, not just time.