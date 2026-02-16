North Carolina Central loses key player for season

North Carolina Central will be without one of its most important players for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. HBCU Gameday has learned that 6-foot-9 senior forward Khouri Carvey will miss the rest of the year due to an undisclosed medical reason.

Carvey didn’t play in the loss to Coppin State over the weekend and has been shut down for the rest of what is his final college basketball season.

Carvey has been NCCU’s top interior presence this season and one of its most efficient offensive players. His absence comes during the stretch run of MEAC play, where every possession carries postseason implications.

What NCCU Is Losing

Carvey played in 22 games this season, starting 21. He averaged:

13.6 points per game

6.3 rebounds per game

57.4% shooting from the field

22 blocks

Notably, he was the team’s most efficient high-volume scorer. Among NCCU’s primary contributors, no one matched his 57 percent shooting mark.

By comparison, leading scorer Gage Lattimore is shooting 39 percent from the field. That difference highlights how valuable Carvey’s interior scoring was to the Eagles’ offense.

In addition, Carvey pulled down 55 offensive rebounds, creating second-chance opportunities in tight games.

Impact on the Offense

NCCU has not been a high-scoring team this season. The Eagles have been held under 70 points in multiple contests, including losses to North Carolina A&T, Longwood and Coppin State.

Because of that, efficiency matters.

Carvey provided consistent paint scoring when perimeter shots were not falling. Without him, the Eagles may rely more heavily on outside shooting and contested jumpers.

Opposing defenses can now focus more attention on Lattimore, the team’s leading scorer at 17.5 points per game.

The result could be a slimmer margin for error in close games.

Rebounding and Defensive Presence

Beyond scoring, Carvey anchored the frontcourt.

He leads the team with 139 total rebounds and has been NCCU’s strongest interior defender. His 22 blocks rank among the team leaders and often altered additional shots.

In MEAC play, where games are frequently decided by just a few possessions, those rebounds and rim protections are critical. Carvey was 6th in blocks per game in the MEAC and 2nd in rebounding.

NCCU has already played several tight conference games, including:

69-67 win vs. Norfolk State

65-63 win vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

56-58 loss vs. Coppin State

In games like those, one or two extra possessions can determine the outcome.

What This Means for the MEAC Race

The timing of Carvey’s absence is significant.

NCCU is deep into conference play with key road trips remaining, including matchups at South Carolina State, Howard and Delaware State.

With MEAC Tournament positioning at stake, the Eagles must now adjust their rotation without their top big man.

Younger frontcourt players will likely see expanded roles. Meanwhile, guards may need to increase rebounding and interior defensive responsibilities.

A Sudden End to a Senior Season

Carvey’s loss is also emotional.

The senior was expected to play a major role down the stretch. Instead, his final collegiate season ends unexpectedly.

Now, NCCU must regroup quickly.

The Eagles remain competitive in the MEAC. However, replacing Carvey’s efficiency, rebounding and interior presence will not be easy.

The stretch run just became more challenging for North Carolina Central with the loss of Khouri Carvey.